When Evan Ziranda first moved to Carlisle in the second grade, he and his dad used to talk about the borough's potential for a successful, authentic Mexican spot.

Now, in the years since his father's death, Ziranda is putting those conversations into action by opening Little Mexico Tacos LLC.

The business at 814 Newville Road in Carlisle, across from Rustic Tavern, is anticipated to open May 26. It will replace PB's Kitchen with Southern Smoke that had operated in the same location, according to the Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau.

Little Mexico Tacos' menu includes chicken, seasoned pork, steak and Mexican sausage meat options for tacos and mulitas, which are a type of quesadilla with cheese, onions and cilantro. Steak fries are also available and drinks include jarritos, or Mexican soda; Horchata, which is made with rice and cinnamon; and hibiscus tea.

Ziranda, who works full-time cutting hair, said he frequently talked about opening a taco spot with one of his friends and clients.

"He ended up giving me a call one day and saying, 'Evan I know the perfect spot for you to start your taco business,' and that’s when I had to make the decision to move forward or lose a one-time opportunity," he said.

When the location opened, Ziranda didn't hesitate.

He said Mexico is known for roadside taco stands that allow people to sit outside and eat while conversing and listening to Mexican music.

"The business name came from the idea of making this location and business give a feel as if you were in a Mexican culture environment," Ziranda said.

With a love for cooking and relationship building, he's excited to open up shop.

"I think [Little Mexico Tacos will] benefit the Carlisle area because it’s going to bring more of a diversity ... and who doesn’t like authentic [food]," Ziranda said.