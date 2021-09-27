Artists back on the streets as Harvest of the Arts returns to Carlisle

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dombrosky’s work is in four gift shops, and she does custom orders, which has sustained her workflow when shows were canceled.

“This is a hobby and I can’t keep it all,” she said. “It’s a hobby that pays for itself.”

Woodworker Todd Eckenrode likewise said that, while this year’s festival was slower than pre-pandemic, it was better than the alternative of cancellation. Eckenrode said he’s been able to sell a few more expensive pieces that have kept him going over the past 18 months, even if sales volume has been down.

“For less people, I still do okay,” Eckenrode said.

As a life-long resident of Carlisle, “this is also a social event,” Eckenrode said. “People just want to get out.”

With winter approaching and COVID-19 cases steady, Carlisle’s festival is the last opportunity for many artists to gain clients before the less certain indoor show season starts, with buyers and sellers still wary of gathering inside.

“The only show I have left is an indoor show, and I’m still not sure what I’m going to do,” said photographer Mike Donovan.

For some vendors, sales have been as strong as ever – particularly if their products are conducive to the situation.