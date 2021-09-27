Artists back on the streets as Harvest of the Arts returns to Carlisle

After a year on hiatus due to COVID-19, the Harvest of the Arts Festival returned to downtown Carlisle Saturday with over 100 arts and crafts vendors, music and food.
Some vendors described sales as brisk, others as a bit slow, but all were happy to get out and show their work after a year-and-a-half of arts shows being almost universally canceled due to the pandemic.
“This has been a great day for us. The amount of foot traffic is amazing,” said Chris Rhoades of Just Gourdgeous Art, who crafts decorative gourds.
Rhoades said he normally does six to eight shows per year, but has only done three this season, including Hershey and York earlier this year. Carlisle was the strongest showing.
Like most of Saturday’s vendors, Rhoades has another job and does his art as a hobby and outlet – meaning he now has a large amount of inventory that he made during the COVID-19 shutdown, when sales were few to none.
“All we could do is make inventory for a year,” Rhoades said.
“My general feeling is people are happy to be out in the nice weather,” said Roxanne Dombrosky of Muddy Rox Pottery.
“I feel like I’m very well received,” she said, having handed out a lot of cards even if sales of some items haven’t quite bounced back.
Dombrosky’s work is in four gift shops, and she does custom orders, which has sustained her workflow when shows were canceled.
“This is a hobby and I can’t keep it all,” she said. “It’s a hobby that pays for itself.”
Woodworker Todd Eckenrode likewise said that, while this year’s festival was slower than pre-pandemic, it was better than the alternative of cancellation. Eckenrode said he’s been able to sell a few more expensive pieces that have kept him going over the past 18 months, even if sales volume has been down.
“For less people, I still do okay,” Eckenrode said.
As a life-long resident of Carlisle, “this is also a social event,” Eckenrode said. “People just want to get out.”
With winter approaching and COVID-19 cases steady, Carlisle’s festival is the last opportunity for many artists to gain clients before the less certain indoor show season starts, with buyers and sellers still wary of gathering inside.
“The only show I have left is an indoor show, and I’m still not sure what I’m going to do,” said photographer Mike Donovan.
For some vendors, sales have been as strong as ever – particularly if their products are conducive to the situation.
“It’s been a great show,” said Kari Watchinsky, who makes soaps and other bath products. “People are buying more. Everyone’s washing their hands right now.”
Check out photos from Saturday’s event:
