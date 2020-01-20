You are the owner of this article.
Applications open for Carlisle's Harvest of the Arts

Harvest of the Arts 11

Thousands of people fill West High Street in Carlisle during the Harvest of the Arts.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Downtown Carlisle Association is accepting applications for this year’s Harvest of the Arts.

The 39th annual event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 26 in downtown Carlisle.

More than 130 juried artists and fine craftsmen will be in this year’s show, which will also feature food vendors, kids area entertainment and live music.

Downtown Carlisle merchants are also encouraged to sign-up for their free space as members of the Downtown Carlisle Association.

Fees for the spaces are determined by size of space and type of vendor. Vendor types are artist, food vendor or corporate sponsor.

Applications and additional information are available at www.HarvestoftheArts.com.

Applications are being accepted until Aug. 1.

