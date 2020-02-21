Answering the Call: A firefighter's work continues beyond the flames

A heavy plume of black smoke like the one that filled the sky above Carlisle Monday morning inevitably draws onlookers, watching as fire companies, fire police, EMS crews and the police department converge on the scene of the fire.
Long after the onlookers depart, those first responders remain at work despite hot, dirty conditions and often a shortage of people to help out.
Within a span of 16 hours on Monday and Tuesday, fire companies in the Carlisle area responded to two two-alarm fires.
On Sunday afternoon, a row house in the 100 block of South East Street caught fire as a result of unattended cooking.
Around 8 a.m. the next morning, crews responded to a fire in the 100 block of Chestnut Avenue. The cause of that fire has yet to be determined.
Arriving on scene
Union Fire Company Chief Brian Hamilton said staffing is “of the paramount concern” to the department. Upon arrival at a scene, crews compare the conditions of the fire to the available staffing and draw upon a predetermined response plan to ensure the arrival of necessary personnel. A working fire in the borough triggers a second alarm because the department knows it’s going to have additional risks and require additional resources.
“We have to ask for [a second alarm] and we have flags and triggers that we use in the fire department,” Hamilton said.
The response for fires is mapped out for up to five alarms that will send apparatus to the scene based on what would be required to meet the escalating need to fight the fire. The alarms also determine the transfers that will be dispatched to backfill stations in Carlisle as well as other affected departments.
“If it’s a big enough fire that it goes beyond that, we’ll hand pick what’s needed,” Hamilton said.
There’s a logic behind which apparatus is sent where.
Silver Spring, which transfers into Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services on a two-alarm fire, sends its squad, a rescue engine with firefighting and rescue capabilities.
“When we get to where we transfer to, we have both capabilities. We can serve as a pumper or a rescue, if need be,” Chief Benjamin McDonald said.
McDonald said crew members also have to be considered as the resources are being shuffled during a fire call. Silver Spring sends a minimum of three people to a transfer, but not more than four. That leaves him with enough personnel to cover incidents that may come up in their first due area during the fire.
That’s exactly what happened on Sunday and Monday.
On both days, the squad was requested for transfer assignment to Carlisle The engine company responded to a car fire on Sunday and to an automatic fire alarm on Monday while the squad was out. Also on Monday, the crew handled a medical call after its return from its transfer assignment.
The two fires in Carlisle affected volunteer fire companies from Silver Spring to Shippensburg, McDonald said. Initially, Union, Carlisle Fire and Rescue and the Carlisle Barracks fire companies respond to a fire in the borough. The second alarm brings out Mount Holly Springs, Shermans Dale, North Middleton, New Kingstown and Newville.
“That’s just the people going to the fire,” McDonald said.
When the transfers kick in, Silver Spring and Monroe head to Carlisle Fire and Rescue while responders from Shippensburg head to Union and those from Bendersville in Adams County head to Mount Holly Springs. And that’s only part of the list.
“Whenever one of these larger incidents occurs, it’s very widespread because of the shortage of volunteers,” McDonald said.
Volunteers
Both of the stations in Carlisle have paid drivers. There’s always one driver on duty at Union and two at Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
“Beyond that, it’s all volunteer in Carlisle. That’s a common model for all departments,” Hamilton said.
Firefighters are the biggest need, McDonald said, though departments do need help in other areas. They need people to keep track of the money, take care of maintenance and make sure the trucks are running.
“We need help all the way around. It’s not just the firefighting aspect,” he said.
At the end of the day, while the administrative part is important, the fire company needs to recruit and train people for the operations side to save lives and property, Hamilton said.
“It’s becoming a harder and harder thing to convince people to do,” he said.
Across the state, efforts to recruit new volunteers are not producing results. There are legislative efforts to offset the effect, but fire companies are also looking to regional efforts and to some degree of paid staffing.
Carlisle-area first responders have been meeting for more than a year to look at the challenges and determine if a regional effort can help, Hamilton said.
Both men encouraged potential volunteers to stop by their local firehouse to ask questions.
“Stop by the firehouse. See what goes on. See what we go through to provide this volunteer service,” McDonald said.
Firefighting
Tactics for fighting fires in Carlisle take different shapes in connection with the risks and concerns that come with the buildings themselves. The risks at a downtown business or multistory building, for example, are different than those at a single-family home.
Sunday’s fire on South East Street sparked in a home in the midst of a row of about 10 homes with potential to spread horizontally through common spaces in the attic, Hamilton said.
“Historically, those are some of the potentially most damaging fires we can fight,” he said.
In this case, the fire started on the first floor and it would “take a lot” to reach the common space where it could spread, Hamilton said. Fortunately, crews were on the scene quickly and knocked it down before it got that far.
“It is a fire loss. Unfortunately, there was a cat loss. In the overall picture, we made a bad day better,” Hamilton said.
At the Chestnut Avenue fire, crews first attacked the fire with a deck gun pumping 600 gallons a minute to knock down the bulk of the fire while hoses were being stretched out. There was still plenty of fire, but that action took away some of the intensity, allowing crews to enter and ultimately contain interior fire damage to one unit, Hamilton said.
Aftermath
When the smoke starts to clear and flames die down, people watching the crews tend to start drifting away. Firefighters, though, still have a lot of work ahead of them.
Hamilton said the crews work on overhaul and salvage operations that begin as soon as possible.
Crews try to save personal belongings as best they can during salvage operations. For example, crews might push the furniture together and throw a tarp over it to protect it from water damage.
“We know people are losing a lot of stuff so we try to help them,” Hamilton said.
Overhaul operations make sure hotspots are out by pulling out ceilings, “opening the insides” of the house to make sure there’s no fire hidden behind the walls and removing items from the home.
It’s a “dynamic” process that can take as little as a half-hour or as much as several hours, Hamilton said.
Cleaning up after the fire can take just as long.
Fire department personnel take cancer concerns seriously so the first order of business in clean-up is themselves. Hamilton said they will wash people off at the scene to “get the heavy stuff off,” and will use wipes to clean off soot and other debris that can be carcinogens.
Everything they use at the scene has to be cleaned and prepped for the next call. Hamilton ticked off a checklist: put the dry, clean spare house on the truck, top off the gas and oil in the chain saw if it was used, refill the air cylinders, wash off the packs, clean and sterilize masks. They also separate the inner shell from the outer shell of their gear and wash them separately.
“It’s a lot of work. It’s second nature to us. It’s what we do,” Hamilton said. “It can be several hours absolutely.”
With Monday’s fire occurring on a holiday, there were about 10-15 people available to help, Hamilton said. Even with everyone doing something, it took some time to finish the cleanup.
Once they got the engine to a point at which it could respond to a call, Hamilton said he called out for pizza for the crew that had missed breakfast and lunch by that point. The late lunch gave them time to talk about what went well in the response to the fire and what could be better.
Hamilton said the department tries to do that after every fire like the one on Chestnut Avenue. The debriefing tests the standard operating guidelines and helps the department figure out if something needs to be changed.
The cycle of response and review continues to hone the skills of the volunteer companies who, upon cleaning soot and debris from the last item used on one call, will turn around and answer another call should it come in.
“Firemen want to go to fires because that’s what they do. That’s their craft,” McDonald said.
