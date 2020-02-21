Answering the Call: A firefighter's work continues beyond the flames

Crews try to save personal belongings as best they can during salvage operations. For example, crews might push the furniture together and throw a tarp over it to protect it from water damage.

“We know people are losing a lot of stuff so we try to help them,” Hamilton said.

Overhaul operations make sure hotspots are out by pulling out ceilings, “opening the insides” of the house to make sure there’s no fire hidden behind the walls and removing items from the home.

It’s a “dynamic” process that can take as little as a half-hour or as much as several hours, Hamilton said.

Cleaning up after the fire can take just as long.

Fire department personnel take cancer concerns seriously so the first order of business in clean-up is themselves. Hamilton said they will wash people off at the scene to “get the heavy stuff off,” and will use wipes to clean off soot and other debris that can be carcinogens.