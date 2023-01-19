Anonymous 11th-hour donation pushes United Way's campaign total above last year's sum, under goal

On the day before the United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County's 2022 capital campaign celebration and total donation reveal, the numbers were short and Executive Director Lucy Zander was not surprised.

"When we kicked off the campaign, the price of everything was skyrocketing," she said. "The price of gasoline was really expensive, everything. And so donors, I think, were feeling pinched and didn't feel that they had enough to give or were able to contribute."

On Wednesday a local company pledged a minimum of $45,000 through its corporate gift and workplace campaign, but the total for Thursday's reveal still sat at $14,500 less than the previous year's amount.

That's when Zander made a phone call.

"I was able to connect with a donor who said, 'If you need something at the end of the campaign, give me a call,'" she said. "I've never done that before. I made the call yesterday, and they contributed $15,000, which enabled us to raise more than we did last year."

Zander said that individual donor, who chose to remain anonymous, had already contributed to the effort and decided to increase that donation.

At Thursday's campaign celebration at the Meeting House Church in South Middleton Township, the total was announced at $1,478,713, which was about $500 over the amount raised in the United Way's 2021 campaign, though still short of the campaign's $1,489,000 goal.

Even so, Zander said she was ecstatic about the amount raised, and with the 2022 campaign still accepting donations through March, she "wholeheartedly believes" United Way will reach its goal.

The campaign, which kicked off in September, was headed up by co-chairs Dave and Ellie Park who operated under a theme from Star Wars' "The Mandalorian" television series on Disney+.

Dave Park said he incorporated that theme into the campaign by sporting his Mandalorian costume at events throughout the year. On a deeper level, the show contains a storyline of foundlings, or young children, with the idea of setting aside success or bounty for the next generation, and Dave Park said that focus on children was also visible in the campaign.

This was evidenced at Thursday's ceremony when representatives from the Rotary Club of Carlisle and the Rotary Club of Carlisle-Sunrise presented a check for more than $25,000 to United Way's Success by 6 program as part of the campaign. The initiative includes funding, outreach, programs and activities to help ensure that children are ready to succeed by the time they enter kindergarten.

Ellie Park said that she and Dave relied on wisdom through previous co-chairs and tried to be a consistent presence at as many events as possible throughout the year.

She said she was moved by how much donors gave even when finances were tight.

The donations, acquired from individual donors, workplace donations and events, will be distributed to United Way's partner agencies in the community, which include nonprofit organizations and local libraries.

Sonya Browne, executive director of Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland & Perry Counties, said the donations help with things like emergency shelter, basic toiletries and items the organization needs to keep families safe when they are fleeing from domestic violence.

"The United Way has been great in that they funded our Kids Café program," said Safronia Perry, executive director of Hope Station in Carlisle. "They have funded our After the Bell program, which has been really good, we wouldn't be able to do the things that we've been able to do with those programs."

She went on to emphasize the role that United Way plays in forming community connections, a point of view that was shared by YWCA Carlisle & Cumberland County Executive Director Maddie Young.

"[United Way] also brings ... all the agencies in town together so that we're able to work collectively to solve issues, provide services for clients, and so I think it helps to really establish a solid network of services," Young said.

Zander, too, described the organization as a connector.

"Our job is just to connect us to connect the people who want to give with organizations and the programs that are making a difference in people's lives," she said.

Zander said the United Way's 2023 campaign is anticipated to kick off in September, and she expects the announcement of next year's co-chairs in the coming months.

After holding that role for the past year, Dave and Ellie Park were ready to offer some advice for the next leaders.

"Be you, have fun with it and it's one year, so go to as many things as you can," Dave Park said.

"Don't be afraid," Ellie Park said. "I think I came into this feeling nervous that I would do it wrong or that something would go awry. I would say just charge into it with all of your energy and hopes and just kind of let that drive it."

Photos: United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County announces its fundraising total