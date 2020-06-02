Annual Grand Sousa concert in Carlisle canceled

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The annual Grand Sousa Concert in Carlisle has been canceled, according to the Carlisle Town Band.

The town band performs the concert each year in August to celebrate American music and the legacy of John Philip Sousa. However, the band's board of directors said that due to the uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic and the size of the event - which could draw more than 600 people - they opted to put the health and safety of the audience and band members first.

“It’s an honor each summer to bring more than 80 musicians from across central Pennsylvania together to celebrate Sousa’s imprint on our musical heritage,” Carlisle Town Band Director Dave Rohrer said. “As much as we long to perform, the safety of our band family and our wonderful audience is the priority.”

The concert typically features members of five community bands: Carlisle Town Band, Shippensburg Band, Greater Harrisburg Concert Band, Singer Band of Mechanicsburg and Keystone Concert Band. The concert was originally scheduled for Aug. 2.

When the Carlisle Town Band decides it will return to in-person performances, it will make an announcement on its Facebook page and website.

“We are looking forward to making music again when it is safe to do so,” said Band President Jim Shufelt. “For more than 175 years, the band has played through times of war and other crises, and while the pandemic has forced us to pause our rehearsals, our members have been at home practicing and are anticipating resuming our community concerts.”