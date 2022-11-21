An Inside Look: Historic courthouse in Carlisle has seen county history inside and out

Have you ever driven past the same building day after day and wondered what it looks like inside? Have you ever only seen a space from the street and wondered what lies within?

Maybe the location is closed to the public, or maybe you’ve just never had a reason to go in.

Now you don’t have to.

An Inside Look, a new series from the Sentinel, aims to take readers into the curious places Cumberland County has to offer from the comfort of their living rooms.

Join us every other week for a video and photo gallery of new, or sometimes very old, local places that are just waiting to be explored.

Cumberland County Historic CourthouseIt’s so subtle one might easy walk by without noticing if they didn’t know where to look, but a short ways up one of the pillars of the Cumberland County Historic Courthouse there are a few gauges in the stone along with the marking “July 1 1863.”

The date marks the shelling of Carlisle, and the missing chunks of pillar serve as its battle scars.

On July 1, 1863, the Confederate Army demanded that the Union surrender, the Cumberland Valley Visitor’s Bureau said. Union Gen. William Smith’s response? “Shell and be damned.” Confederate troops then initiated a barrage of shells and after the attack, Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee ordered the unit to the Battle of Gettysburg, the bureau said.

The shelling of Carlisle is far from the only historical event the Cumberland County Historic Courthouse has seen. Located in the heart of Carlisle at 2 Courthouse Square, the structure, has had a front row seat to centuries of county history.

A plaque by the courthouse’s door indicates that the original courthouse was constructed in 1766.

In 1845, an unidentified arsonist set fire to the building, burning it to the ground, the Sentinel reported in 2019. It was rebuilt in 1845 and 1846.

The summer of 1847 saw the McClintock Slave Riot unfold in front of the courthouse. The incident began after free black people rushed for a black woman and child whom the court had just released into the custody of slave owners, the Sentinel said.

They were able to rescue the woman and child and the crowd assaulted one of the slave owners in the brawl that ensued. The riot got its name from John McClintock, a college professor who was known for being a critic of slavery. McClintock was arrested and acquitted of charges he incited the riot, the Sentinel said.

Events relating to the the Cumberland County Historic Courthouse, however, not only occurred outside on the steps or in the streets. A shooting in the building’s second-floor courtroom in the late summer of 1955 left one dead and three injured.

The shooter, Percy Haines, a farmer from the Newville area, had just received an order from the County Judge Mark Garber to pay his estranged wife $50 per month when he pulled out a revolver and fired four shots, killing attorney John D. Faller Jr., and wounding the judge along with his wife and her attorney.

Haines was tried for murder seven weeks later in the same courtroom, the Sentinel reported.

Today the Cumberland County Historic Courthouse features office space on its first floor, along with the courtroom upstairs that overlooks Veterans Square.