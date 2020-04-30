An American memoir: Carlisle graduate Phuc Tran recalls struggles growing up as a refugee in the Midstate

Jane Krebs, Tran’s high school English teacher, said her former student captures his life “with an honest, unwavering lens” in the memoir.

“He acknowledges his flaws but, without being maudlin, he also acknowledges this debt to the books he read and collected in his own library and the intelligent sense he made of so many pieces of literature,” Krebs said.

Krebs said Tran understood beyond many of his peers that education was his way toward becoming the person he wanted to be.

Of all the people mentioned in the book, Tran was most concerned about how his brother would react to his honesty. As it turned out, his brother thought Tran captured their childhood perfectly.

“I think my friends will be surprised, or, if anything, maybe I might confirm some things they might have wondered about,” he said. “High school is not the time when people reveal those things. I think we’re just trying to survive high school, put on a happy face, fit in with everybody and get to third period.”

John Jurgensen, now a journalist at the Wall Street Journal, has known Tran since they were in the same kindergarten class.