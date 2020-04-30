An American memoir: Carlisle graduate Phuc Tran recalls struggles growing up as a refugee in the Midstate

Carlisle 1975.
The MJ Mall and Carlisle Plaza were still prime attractions for shoppers. Kids still spun themselves dizzy on the stools at the Woolworth lunch counter and Bosler Memorial Library was a single, ancient building.
Into this world stepped the Tran family. Recent refugees from Vietnam, the family settled into an apartment with the help of Carlisle residents willing to give them a hand.
And young Phuc Tran, barely a toddler, started on his journey navigating American culture as an outsider looking for ways to fit in.
Tran tells his story in a memoir released last week by Flatiron Books. “Sigh, Gone: A Misfit’s Memoir of Great Books, Punk Rock, and the Fight to Fit In” begins with Tran’s earliest memories in Carlisle and continues through his high school graduation.
Writing his story
The road to a memoir began with a 2012 TEDx talk in Maine that was picked up by NPR. The positive response to the talk inspired Tran to do more live storytelling.
“It was the first time, in that TEDx talk, where I really spoke publicly about the refugee experience and growing up in a small town in PA, all in 12 minutes,” Tran said.
After the TEDx talk, Sarah Levitt, a literary agent in New York, called to talk to him about writing a memoir. He sent a sample, which she loved, and work on the book began.
“It was luck, really,” he said. “I feel really fortunate. It’s so counter to our cultural narrative.”
Too often, Tran said, people are reluctant to admit the place of luck in their lives, but it’s one way he understands the story of his family’s departure from Vietnam, a story he shares early in his memoir.
Part of his family had already boarded a bus out of Saigon when Tran, not yet 2, started to shriek. The family decided to wait for the next bus and watched as the bus from which they had disembarked was hit by mortar fire, killing everyone on board.
The memoir finds its structure around the books Tran used to make his way in Carlisle of the 1980s, a time that he said was less diverse than it is now. His family was, for example, the only Vietnamese family in town for 13 years.
“I love books. They really are such a fundamental part of who I am,” he said.
He structured the prologue around Oscar Wilde’s “The Picture of Dorian Gray” in which the main character maintains his youthful physical appearance while his portrait, hidden away in an attic, reflects the worsening condition of his soul.
When Levitt saw the prologue, she asked if he would write the entire memoir through the lens of books. It’s something Tran said he does every day.
“It was baked into how I process my own experience. I’m sure lots of people do it, too,” he said. “It was just a reflex.”
Honest and unwavering
In 1995, The Sentinel talked to Chanh Tran, Phuc’s father, about their experience in coming to Carlisle and the contrast it provided to what their lives would have been like under the communists in their home country.
His parents tell a story of tolerance, job security and education. Tran’s story, on the other hand, is one with an acute awareness of being different and the struggle to fit in.
Tran said all he could hope for is that people will be curious about his story and come to it with an open heart and a sense of curiosity. It’s a story he says he wrote as honestly as he could in all its complexity in a culture that struggles with complexity.
“I hope that they accept the invitation to read about someone else’s complexity and think about their own,” he said. “If it feels paradoxical, that’s OK. We don’t have to square every angle and make everything totally smooth and level. That lumpiness, that incongruity is part of what makes us unique and human.”
Jane Krebs, Tran’s high school English teacher, said her former student captures his life “with an honest, unwavering lens” in the memoir.
“He acknowledges his flaws but, without being maudlin, he also acknowledges this debt to the books he read and collected in his own library and the intelligent sense he made of so many pieces of literature,” Krebs said.
Krebs said Tran understood beyond many of his peers that education was his way toward becoming the person he wanted to be.
Of all the people mentioned in the book, Tran was most concerned about how his brother would react to his honesty. As it turned out, his brother thought Tran captured their childhood perfectly.
“I think my friends will be surprised, or, if anything, maybe I might confirm some things they might have wondered about,” he said. “High school is not the time when people reveal those things. I think we’re just trying to survive high school, put on a happy face, fit in with everybody and get to third period.”
John Jurgensen, now a journalist at the Wall Street Journal, has known Tran since they were in the same kindergarten class.
“It was cool and sometimes uncanny to read his descriptions of people, places and events that I also grew up with, and to match up his memories with mine,” Jurgensen said. “At the same time, I was surprised at how much I didn’t know about Phuc’s family life and the things he struggled with. Goes to show how wrapped up in our own stories we can be, especially when we’re young.”
Krebs, too, was surprised at some of the stories in the memoir: the brushes with the law, the many part-time and volunteer jobs or the friends Tran had in so many different groups in the school.
“I didn’t know how incredibly difficult the assimilation into America had been for the Trans. I didn’t know how protective he was of Lou, his younger brother,” she said.
The level of detail in the memoir opens up a time capsule to Carlisle in the 1970s and 1980s, Jurgensen said, but it’s message reaches much further.
“It’s really an American memoir, about the impossible process of assimilation for immigrants, and the tools outsiders can use to find their place in the world. In Phuc’s case, those tools just happened to be punk rock and great books,”he said.
Tran is reluctant to say or believe that his book will be helpful in addressing today’s immigration issues or to hold a mirror up to the way immigrants have been treated in the past.
“That certainly is not my intent. I think all I can do is tell my story,” he said. “The thing that I can’t control is how people receive it and how they interpret it. Every reader brings a different set of expectations and assumptions, and that’s true for any book or work of art or literature.”
Both Krebs and Jurgensen are proud of what Tran has accomplished in bringing his story to print.
“The book captures so much of who Phuc was as a young person and what it took to propel him to education and achievements that mattered to him. It’s very exciting,” Krebs said.
“I’m just proud of my buddy. Any of his friends will tell you how sharp, funny and unique he is. The book pulls off the magic trick of conveying that to people who don’t know him,” Jurgensen said.
After Carlisle
After graduation from Carlisle, Tran attended Bard College with the intention to double major in art and English. That morphed into a major in classical languages and literature followed by graduate school in New York.
Tran’s family moved away from Carlisle so there’s no family to draw him back. He’s been in town a few times for class reunions, a fact-checking visit and to show his wife around town to find that Bosler Library expanded and the All-American Truck Stop had vanished.
For 22 years, Tran has been teaching Latin and working as a tattoo artist before taking this year off in preparation for his anticipated book launch and tour. Some of the events have been canceled outright due to the coronavirus while others moved to a virtual format.
His book launch would have included a book signing at Whistlestop Bookshop and an event at Bosler Memorial Library, where he once worked, on May 4. Tran was disappointed at the cancellation.
“Maybe we can loop around when the paperback comes out. It’s OK. It’s a pandemic, right? I just hope people are safe,” Tran said.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!