Amazon worker dies days after forklift crash in Carlisle warehouse

A New Oxford man is dead after a forklift crash in an Amazon warehouse in Carlisle last week, Cumberland County Coroner Charles Hall said.

Alex Carrillo, 22, died Saturday at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after the crash, which occurred around 12:15 a.m. Aug. 1, Hall said.

The Coroner's Office named multiple traumatic injuries as the cause of Carrillo's death and ruled the manner of death as accidental.

Amazon Spokesperson Sam Stephenson said Carrillo was doing "routine work" operating a "powered industrial truck" at a Carlisle facility when another truck collided with his. Pennlive reported that the incident occurred at 2 Ames Drive in Carlisle, which is Amazon Fulfillment MDT1.

Carrillo was transported to the hospital with what Stephenson described as "serious injuries." Pennlive reported that no other employees were injured in the the crash.

"We are deeply saddened, and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time," Stephenson said. "We stand ready to support them however they need it."

He said Amazon is conducting an internal investigation and working with officials from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration who are conducting a review.