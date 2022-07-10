Amani returns with smaller festival on postponed date Saturday in Carlisle

The delayed 2022 edition of the Amani Festival came to West High Street in downtown Carlisle Saturday.

Weather forced organizers to postpone the festival, originally scheduled for May, to July 9, the same date as the Bluegrass on the Grass event at Dickinson College. The convergence of the two events on the same day proved beneficial for Amani, bringing a steady stream of visitors through the festival area.

“I’m seeing a lot of people carrying their chairs or people who will set up down there and maybe want to take a break so they’re coming down here,” said Tanis Monroy, president of the Amani Committee.

The number of vendors dropped from previous editions of the festival, largely because of the date change. Monroy explained that vendors typically schedule out an entire season, so moving Amani from May to July meant some vendors couldn’t come due to other obligations.

“It was hard to get everybody back,” he said. “It’s a little sparse in some areas, but there’s a lot of walking room.”

For new vendors, though, the delay was a boon in that it allowed them more time to prepare, and Monroy said three of those vendors were almost sold out by noon.

Justine Yeh of Beana’s Bakery, for example, had to use the kitchen at Yak N Yeti to make more of her popular bao buns, which come topped with vegan options like BBQ shiitake mushrooms and chickpea shawarma.

“The turnout has been really good. We’re excited about it,” she said. “I was expecting a little bit more of a turnout, but not with COVID.”

Even so, events like Amani give her business visibility and help with word-of-mouth promotion.

“People try it and taste it and realize it’s vegan and healthy, then they tell other people,” she said.

The name “Amani” comes from the Swahili word for peace, making the festival a natural place for the J. Sherwood McGinnis, Jr. War Peace and Justice Symposium to connect with the community about its upcoming symposium.

Project coordinator Scott Buran said the symposium planned for this fall includes 16 focus areas ranging from war injuries to protection of civilians. Art, literature and film all play a role in the discussions, beginning with an art exhibit on Aug. 21 at the Cumberland County Historical Society’s GB Stuart Workshop.

“The purpose of the symposium is to illuminate the human drama of conflict and war’s impact on society by demonstrating the nature and consequences of war,” Buran said.

A large Ukrainian flag at the booth drew in people with connections to the country, including Ukrainians who were happy to see the project had done a candlelight vigil in May for their country, Buran said.

“To me, that’s good to know because they’re paying attention to the news and current events, but a lot more could be done,” he said, adding that getting people involved and having discussions on war, peace and justice is important.

With 2022’s festival in the books, Monroy is looking ahead to next year’s festival, knowing that previous vendors have already told him how eager they are to get back to Amani and musing about potential future collaborations with Bluegrass in the Grass.

“It may be a new tradition where we do something with Bluegrass on the Grass. Maybe a mini-Amani?” he said.