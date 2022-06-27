Amani Festival to return to Carlisle next month following postponement

Amani Festival coordinators have their fingers crossed for sunshine on July 9, the day the celebration is scheduled to return to Carlisle following a postponement in May due to inclement weather.
The festival, named for the Swahili word for peace, will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Street closures include the first two blocks of West High Street and the first block of North and South Pitt Streets to West Louther Street and West Pomfret Street, according to a motion passed by the Carlisle Borough Council during their
June 9 meeting. These closures will go remain in effect from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 9.
Amani Festival serves as a cultural celebration, complete with food, music and activities.
The event began in Carlisle in 1994.
More information regarding the details of the festival can be found on the event's
Facebook page.
Photos: 2021 Amani Festival in downtown Carlisle
Harper Love, 4, bites into a warm pretzel as she walks along West High Street with her family during the Amani Festival in Carlisle.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Abigail Meadows, of Carlisle, right, takes her two dogs for a walk at the Amani Festival in downtown Carlisle Saturday morning. The festival is one of the first events to return to the borough after the COVID-19 pandemic suspended most public gatherings.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Tony Devine, of Mechanicsburg, right, and his children, Jayden, 5, left, and Ephraim, 7, sport matching raincoats as they stroll through the Amani Festival in downtown Carlisle in May 2021.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
People stroll West High Street as they peruse the wide variety of items and food for sale during the Amani Festival in downtown Carlisle Saturday morning. The festival is one of the first events in the borough to return after the COVID-19 pandemic stopped most public gatherings.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
People stroll West High Street as they peruse the wide variety of items and food for sale during the Amani Festival in downtown Carlisle Saturday morning. The festival is one of the first events in the borough to return after the COVID-19 pandemic stopped most public gatherings.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
People stroll West High Street as they peruse the wide variety of items and food for sale during the Amani Festival in downtown Carlisle Saturday morning. The festival is one of the first events in the borough to return after the COVID-19 pandemic stopped most public gatherings.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Tess Croy, of Virginia, right, and her dog, Hank, shop for clothing at the Amani Festival in downtown Carlisle Saturday morning. The festival is one of the first events to return to the borough after the COVID-19 pandemic suspended most public gatherings.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
People stroll West High Street as they peruse the wide variety of items and food for sale during the Amani Festival in downtown Carlisle Saturday morning. The festival is one of the first events in the borough to return after the COVID-19 pandemic stopped most public gatherings.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
People stroll West High Street as they peruse the wide variety of items and food for sale during the Amani Festival in downtown Carlisle Saturday morning. The festival is one of the first events in the borough to return after the COVID-19 pandemic stopped most public gatherings.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Kate Shepherd, of Chicago, Ill., enjoys a plate of pad thai during the Amani Festival in downtown Carlisle Saturday morning.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
People stroll West High Street as they peruse the wide variety of items and food for sale during the Amani Festival in downtown Carlisle Saturday morning. The festival is one of the first events in the borough to return after the COVID-19 pandemic stopped most public gatherings.
Talus Ohl, 6, front, and his mother, Allison Ohl, of Carlisle, look at the books for sale during the Amani Festival.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Doug Hewlett, front, and Ozzy Smith of Hewlett’s Hot Sausage prepare ingredients for a wide variety of sandwiches at the Amani Festival in downtown Carlisle Saturday morning. The festival is one of the first events in the borough in about 18 months. Most were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Artist Natalie Dohman, left, uses sidewalk chalk with Alyrah Fain, 5, at an interactive artists mural, sponsored by Thrivent, on West High Street.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and
cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!