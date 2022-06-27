Amani Festival to return to Carlisle next month following postponement

Amani Festival coordinators have their fingers crossed for sunshine on July 9, the day the celebration is scheduled to return to Carlisle following a postponement in May due to inclement weather.

The festival, named for the Swahili word for peace, will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Street closures include the first two blocks of West High Street and the first block of North and South Pitt Streets to West Louther Street and West Pomfret Street, according to a motion passed by the Carlisle Borough Council during their June 9 meeting. These closures will go remain in effect from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 9.

Amani Festival serves as a cultural celebration, complete with food, music and activities.

The event began in Carlisle in 1994.

More information regarding the details of the festival can be found on the event's Facebook page.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.