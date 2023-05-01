Carlisle's Amani festival will return to Carlisle Saturday for it's 25th year of celebrating peace, unity and diversity.

The event will take place in downtown Carlisle from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will include ethnic food vendors, artists and crafts, music, dance and a beer and wine garden with drinks from local breweries and spirits.

A children's alley and petting zoo will also be included at the festival.

Amani, which means peace in Swahili, is as a cultural celebration that was first held in Carlisle in 1994. While the event has missed a few years since then, it is intended to unite people of various backgrounds.

More information about the festival can be found on Amani's Facebook page.

Photos: 2021 Amani Festival in downtown Carlisle