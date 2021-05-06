Amani Festival returns to downtown Carlisle this weekend

West High Street will be closed for the first time since September 2019 for a downtown Carlisle festival when Amani returns this weekend.

The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, featuring the usual mix of performances, vendors, food stands and trucks, a beer and wine garden and Children’s Alley.

The festival will close West High Street from Hanover to College Street, as well as the first blocks of North and South Pitt streets and North and South West streets. No parking will be permitted on those streets from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“I think it will be really rewarding to see it all come together. Even if we have only 100 people there, I’m going to be happy seeing people out and about again,” Amani chairman Tanis Monroy said.

Monroy said the Amani committee had been waiting on PennDOT’s approval for the road closure before going all-in on marketing the event. That approval was granted in the second week of April. Before that time, the committee had been working on a contingency plan that would have created smaller events in a couple of downtown parking lots.