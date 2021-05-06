Amani Festival returns to downtown Carlisle this weekend

West High Street will be closed for the first time since September 2019 for a downtown Carlisle festival when Amani returns this weekend.
The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, featuring the usual mix of performances, vendors, food stands and trucks, a beer and wine garden and Children’s Alley.
The festival will close West High Street from Hanover to College Street, as well as the first blocks of North and South Pitt streets and North and South West streets. No parking will be permitted on those streets from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“I think it will be really rewarding to see it all come together. Even if we have only 100 people there, I’m going to be happy seeing people out and about again,” Amani chairman Tanis Monroy said.
Monroy said the Amani committee had been waiting on PennDOT’s approval for the road closure before going all-in on marketing the event. That approval was granted in the second week of April. Before that time, the committee had been working on a contingency plan that would have created smaller events in a couple of downtown parking lots.
The specter of the pandemic will, of course, be visible in the signs encouraging social distancing and in the festival’s efforts to clean the seating in the music area every so often. They’re also encouraging the use of masks and using the First United Church of Christ and Cumberland County Historical Society parking lots to create more space.
The festival also purposely reduced the number of vendors this year to encourage social distancing.
“We spread out the vendors much more this time, so there’s plenty of space for people to walk around,” Monroy said.
Coordinating the vendors turned out to be a bit of a challenge because some didn’t expect an event to happen.
“They’re happy, though, because they didn’t want another year off,” Monroy said.
Musicians, including Pyxus, Red Martina, Phyllis Chappell, Lucid Ruby and more, will perform from the stage in front of the historical society building on North Pitt Street. The performances will also be livestreamed so that those who are not comfortable in coming out can still enjoy the music.
Monroy said it has been a long year working through the pandemic while staying positive and promoting the message of peace and unity – a message that is especially timely in light of the divisive atmosphere that characterized 2020.
“We love our neighbors and we want people to come together,” he said. “This is a first step in people getting to know each other and being more welcoming.”
Photos: 2019 Amani Festival in Carlisle
