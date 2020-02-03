AHEC will host its annual reenactor recruitment day Saturday

Area residents will not have to go far this Saturday to experience the march of time to a military beat.
They would only need to go from one table to the next during the ninth annual Reenactor Recruitment Day scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center, 950 Soldiers Drive, in Middlesex Township.
The event is free and open to the public. There is no charge for parking.
More than 200 reenactors from about 50 groups are expected this year, covering military history from the pike men and musketeers of Jamestown to a medical unit from Operation Desert Storm.
During a special luncheon program from noon to 1 p.m., the brass section of the Carlisle Town Band will perform martial music and pop tunes soldiers would have listened to from the Civil War era on.
One goal of the event is to engage the public to learn more about soldiers of particular time periods and to encourage people to pursue reenacting.
You have free articles remaining.
“Sometimes reenactors are just a better way to present historical material,” said Karl Warner, an education historian at AHEC. “It’s like talking to a living museum. They know the material. They know the equipment. They have years of experience making that impression. Some adult learners learn better that way than walking through an exhibit.”
The annual event enables reenactors from different groups and eras to network, plan events, talk shop, prepare equipment for the season and get back into a living history mindset after the winter holidays.
“It allows them to cross-pollinate and draw in new members,” Warner said.
Practically every era of U.S. Army history will be represented along with allied and adversary units. Some of the groups expected this Saturday include Polish and Russian partisans from the Eastern Front of World War II, a Cold War-era Soviet unit, a medical field wagon from the Civil War and frontier lawmen from the Old West.
Reenactors will be in period dress and have table displays where they will be available to answer questions, talk about their equipment and materials, discuss their upcoming activities and highlight the importance of reenacting as a way to keep history alive.
A used book sale will be at two locations at AHEC during the event. A general selection of books will be in front of the museum store while a special collection will be located in the café area.
The sale in front of the store is also open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Sunday. The special collection sale is only open Saturday during the recruitment event and from noon to 4:30 p.m. Friday.
For more information, visit www.usahec.org or call the information desk at 717-245-3972.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.