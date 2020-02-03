AHEC will host its annual reenactor recruitment day Saturday

Area residents will not have to go far this Saturday to experience the march of time to a military beat.

They would only need to go from one table to the next during the ninth annual Reenactor Recruitment Day scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center, 950 Soldiers Drive, in Middlesex Township.

The event is free and open to the public. There is no charge for parking.

More than 200 reenactors from about 50 groups are expected this year, covering military history from the pike men and musketeers of Jamestown to a medical unit from Operation Desert Storm.

During a special luncheon program from noon to 1 p.m., the brass section of the Carlisle Town Band will perform martial music and pop tunes soldiers would have listened to from the Civil War era on.

One goal of the event is to engage the public to learn more about soldiers of particular time periods and to encourage people to pursue reenacting.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}