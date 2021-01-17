Before the Carlisle Borough Council takes action to address racial inequalities in education, crime and housing, community members said they first have to dig deeper into the causes.

“To be quite honest, there’s a long, deep-seated history of racism and racist acts in the county, in Carlisle. You have to address the wound before you can dress the wound,” said borough resident LaRock Hudson.

Hudson, a Black man, added that the community can’t talk about ways to move forward until it talks about the scars that gave rise to issues addressed at the town hall meeting.

Hudson was one of more than 100 people who gathered Saturday both in person and online for a town hall on racial equality hosted by the borough and moderated by Brandon Flood, secretary of the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons.

Truth and reconciliation

The potential of a truth and reconciliation commission in the borough emerged as one way to carry the discussion forward. The commission could hold hearings on the issues people faced both now and in the past.

Sonya Browne, a Black woman and Carlisle resident, said there is a tendency to rush to action on issues like racism, but the community needs to first hear the stories and understand that there are people hurting due to racial prejudices and biases.

“You need to do more than listen. You need to believe. You need to believe that what they are saying is the truth and not say, ‘No, not in Carlisle,’” she said.

Then, the borough can take a stand based not on what it thinks ought to be done, but on what the people affected say should be done, Browne said.

Taytum Robinson-Covert, a Black woman from Carlisle, suggested drawing on a coalition of organizations including the Cumberland County Historical Society, YWCA Carlisle and Dickinson College, to collect stories from people of color in Carlisle before moving ahead.

To change the dynamics in the community will require everyone to take a hard look at their role in the issue of inequality, be willing to admit mistakes and commit to moving forward, said Ivy Berry, a Black woman.

“We all have to be authentic and honest about where we are and where we’re headed,” she said.

The borough is 79% white, 9% Black or African-American, 7% Hispanic or Latino and 2% Asian, according to statistics from the Census Bureau cited by Deputy Mayor Sean Shultz at the outset of the town hall. Yet, the borough’s Black residents make up 48% of the population who live below the poverty level.

Between 2015 and 2020, Black residents of the borough were eight times as likely to be arrested for possession of a small amount of marijuana, a misdemeanor offense.

White people in Carlisle are also more likely to have some form of higher education with 62% having attended a college or holding a degree, while 56% of the borough's Black residents have an education at the high school level or less.

“We have a large mountain to climb," Shultz said. "For centuries, this country has been built on the backs of minority populations. It’s time, if we can’t do things as well nationwide and statewide, it’s time for Carlisle to act."

Education, both in formal and informal settings, will be a key element in climbing that mountain.

Berry said it’s critical to look at the curriculum in the schools, taking African-American history back to Africa and to talk about the contributions African-American people have made to the country.

“Our African-American history did not start with slavery,” she said. “We owe our children — Brown and Black — to portray their history in a truthful manner.”

At the same time, it’s important that multiculturalism is not conflated with racial equity, said TaWanda Stallworth. While efforts at multiculturalism are great, they do not get to the heart of the problem with race in the community.

“If we learn about how to make falafels and we learn about different recipes, that’s not going to fix the fact that our children are being incarcerated and being arrested far more easier and far more quickly than our white children,” she said.

Rick Coplen, a member of the school board at the Carlisle Area School District, said teachers in the district have taken professional development courses on anti-racism and the director of curriculum is looking at changes to more accurately reflect race in American history beyond the usual Black History Month activities.

Attendees also questioned the borough council’s commitment to its own training and education.

Borough manager Susan Armstrong said the borough is examining how to improve its training opportunities and hiring practices by removing barriers for underrepresented groups and looking at ways to diversify the workforce.

“The numbers don’t lie here,” she said, noting that 80.8% of borough employees are male and 19.2% are female with 91.3% of the workforce white, 5.8% Black, 1.9% Hispanic and 1% Asian.

Armstrong also said the borough has been deficient in its training opportunities. Plans to hold a training session in 2020 were derailed by the COVID pandemic, but Armstrong said she’s looking forward to being able to have candid conversations with staff when the training can happen in person.

Borough councilman Sean Crampsie suggested that a training program be created for elected borough officials, and making it the official’s responsibility to take the training and to report their status on the training to the public.

Housing

A fair portion of the more than two-hour meeting centered on inequalities in housing.

Shultz said housing among white residents in the borough is about 50% renters and 50% homeowners, In housing among the Black population that split is closer to 91% renters and 9% homeowners.

Stallworth pointed out the increases in rent in the borough, noting that there’s a disconnect between $1,400 per month rents and the median income. Black Americans in Carlisle are priced out of the market many times.

“A lot of the racial issues or inequities that we find in the community of Carlisle are really kind of that way. It’s not blatant,” she said.

In an effort to increase home ownership, Armstrong said the borough has recently resumed its HOME project through funding from the Department of Community and Economic Development, and is continuing to explore partnerships and grant opportunities that would give them the resources to buy blighted properties as they become available. The HOME project involved the demolition of a blighted property on East South Street and the construction of two new homes on that site.

Moving forward

With borough council generally backing the creation of a truth and reconciliation commission, Hudson noted that Black people and people of color need to be integrated into the work as it goes forward. He urged the council to “reach out and feel the heartbeat” of the people whose lives they want to change without putting additional burden on them to find out what they need.

“Until you make those personal connections and official connections — I’m just going to keep it frank — you don’t have any place to speak for them,” Hudson said.

The work of addressing racial equality doesn’t fall solely on borough officials, said Safronia Perry, executive director of Hope Station. She added that the town is still racially divided and individuals need to speak up outside of meetings and forums like the one Saturday.

“For everything that you’re saying here in these comments, I hope that you are also addressing people that you hear in the streets every day,” she said. “It’s not just on the borough. It’s the whole town.”

Browne starkly told the borough council and all who want to hear the stories of the Black members of the community that they have had chances in the past and need to take advantage of future opportunities.

“There were many opportunities presented, and I know because I presented some of them. We were at the YW (YWCA Carlisle) having community potluck discussions, and I didn’t see you there," Browne said. "I want you to look for places where you can go and look for places where you can hear these stories and where you can hear where your community is hurting and has needs."

People should not start setting up their own commissions and committees to try to fix it on their own, Browne said. Rather they should look for opportunities to join work in progress.

To that end, Berry pointed people to groups like Moving Circles, Not In Our Town and the YWCA’s racial coalition that are all working toward racial equity.

“If what you’re saying is true in the chats, then we already have a small army that’s going to be moving forward to effect change in Carlisle,” she said.

