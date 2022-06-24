Abortion-rights advocates rally in Carlisle Square following Roe v. Wade overturn

Local abortion-rights advocates took to the Square in Carlisle Friday afternoon, just hours after the U.S. Supreme Court announced its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The rally, announced via Facebook by Madelyn Brown of Carlisle, drew dozens of sign-bearing residents.

"I got on Facebook and I saw that it had officially been overturned and it was pretty much immediately I made the Facebook event and kind of just went from there," Brown said.

Her sign read, "We need to talk about the elephant in the womb" on one side and "My uterus, my choice" on the other.

Brown referred to the decision as a slippery slope, saying it "sets a scary precedent" moving forward.

"I think, unless you are a cis-het white male, we're not safe," she said.

It's a similar sentiment that brought Brandon Benner to the rally.

"It's the right thing to do," he said. "For way too long, guys that looked like me, well straight, white men have been silent about everything and I'm sick of that. I'm sick of people who look like me not doing anything and not fighting for people who are suffering from injustice. I want to do that right thing and I want to let not just the women in my life but women everywhere know that they are not fighting alone."

Benner's sign read, "Silence is condonement," something he hopes is a reminder to "stand up and fight with the voice that was given to you."

Now that Roe v. Wade is overturned, the country will be divided into states that allow the procedure and those that ban or greatly restrict it.

Supporters of anti-abortion laws want to reduce the number of women who seek the procedure and discourage them from going to other states. At least 276,000 women terminated their pregnancies outside their home state between 2012 and 2017, according to a 2019 Associated Press analysis of data collected from state reports and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This is particularly true in pockets of the Midwest, South and Mountain West, where the number of women terminating a pregnancy in another state has increased because of a lack of nearby clinics or a desire to travel to a state with less restrictive abortion laws.

Abortion-rights advocates took to the street corners of the Square with signs bearing messages similar to Brown's and Benner's. The rally was met with the honking horns of several passerby showing their support.

A microphone system also allowed participants to share their own thoughts, stories and messages with the gathering crowd.

"I'm sick of having to defend my own humanity," Madelynne Staley of Carlisle said before the group.

Her message, along with that of others, cried for a reminder to vote this November.

"Voting is vital and we need to elect people that are going to stand up for the majority of the people," said Julie Kellerman, who also attended the rally.

She said going to the rally allowed her to show her daughter, Quinn, that it's good to "stand up for what you believe in."

"You know I'm terrified for my 4-year old that she won't have the same rights that I had and that her grandmother had to make choices about her own body," Kellerman said.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolfe has promised to protect abortion access for the remainder of his term, which expires in January. The candidates running for his position are Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano. Shapiro supports the rights to abortion while Mastriano said he supports banning abortion with no exceptions.

Some drivers expressed opposition to the rally in passing, but there didn't appear to be any anti-abortion advocates or individuals in open support of the overturn in attendance Friday evening.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

