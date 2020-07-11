AAUW Carlisle announces honorees

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AAUW Carlisle on July 1 announced it has selected Carlisle Area School District students for this year’s Trailblazer recognition.

AAUW initiated the Girls’ Trailblazer Recognition Program in 2019 to keep with its mission in supporting women and girls through education, economics and gender equality. AAUW Carlisle celebrates girls who choose career and technical education programs of study.

This year’s honorees are Ravyn Byers, Edita Dedic, Kylie Denlinger, Kaysha Everett, Savannah Hosfield, Cierra Jones, Madison Richwine, Toni Sprouse, Janie Thompson, Kayleigh Wachtman and Sierra Young.

The public event for the awardees scheduled for April was canceled due to the pandemic.

