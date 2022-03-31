A new Sunnyside: Carlisle family restaurant reopens after extensive renovation process

At 6 a.m. Monday, Sunnyside Family Restaurant opened its doors to the public for the first time in more than a decade, following what owner Suzanne Iannuzzi referred to as a "tough" renovation process.

Iannuzzi and her husband Vito purchased the building, located at 850 N. Hanover St. in Carlisle, in 2015.

"It’s taken a while to do [the renovations]," Iannuzzi said. "We started to do it and ... with COVID and we ended up not being able to find help and finish it, so we just kind of let it slide a little."

The Iannuzzis told The Sentinel in 2020 that the remodeling processes included the removal of interior walls that formed 13 separate dining rooms to create one large open space, as well as new flooring, restrooms and a kitchen system.

The restaurant's reopening came more than a decade after the business closed in 2011.

There was a Sunnyside eatery at 850 N. Hanover St. going back to the late 1930s. Charlie Mallios purchased the property in 1948. The Mallios family operated a restaurant at the site until 2010 when it was sold to Patrick LeBlanc. A year later, The Sentinel reported that LeBlanc shuttered the property due to financial difficulties.

The building spent another year and a half on the market before the Iannuzzis purchased it.

"[We] decided to keep the name Sunnyside because that’s what it’s always been," Iannuzzi said, adding that they got permission from Sunnyside's previous longtime owner, Nick Mallios, to do so.

She said the restaurant is different from the Sunnyside restaurant Carlisle residents might remember, noting that it no longer sells alcohol.

"It will take some time for people to get used to it for what it is now, but I think they’ll still appreciate it,” Iannuzzi said.

The restaurant also differs from Misenos II, a pizza and Italian restaurant in Carlisle the Iannuzzis also own.

"Here [at Misenos II], it’s pizza and Italian food and there (at Sunnyside) it’s more of like ... a family restaurant so like breakfast, lunch, dinner, more American style food," Iannuzzi said.

When asked what dishes would be popular for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Iannuzzi said, "hopefully everything."

"If the food is good like we do here [at Misenos II], and the waitresses are nice, I want them to feel like they’re home," Iannuzzi said. "... I think they’ll be okay."

Sunnyside Family Restaurant will be open from 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday and from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

