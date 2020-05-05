7-Eleven proposed near Hanover Street exit in Carlisle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A zoning hearing board meeting Thursday could be the first step in bringing a 7-Eleven back to Carlisle.

Carlisle Capital plans to redevelop the lot at 1003 S. Hanover St. The site is currently home to K.A. Mullen’s Landscape Supply and Towing.

Carlisle previously had three 7-Eleven stores that closed in 1992 because they weren’t profitable.

Mike Skelly, community development manager for the borough, said plans call for a combination gas station and small retail store.

The zoning hearing board will hold a virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to hear requests for variances in relation to the project.

Carlisle Capital is requesting variances to change the paved area setback from 20 feet to 7.3 feet and the side yard set back from 20 feet to 5 feet. Variances have also been requested to reduce the number of parking stalls from 26 to 21 as well as changes to the requirements for a free-standing sign and for the canopy wall sign.

Skelly said the requests are all dimensional variances that he wouldn’t consider excessive.

“At least for the 7-Eleven franchise, they require more space. They can’t get everything to work on that 3/4-acre property,” he said.