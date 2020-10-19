5 Questions: Young steps into leadership at YWCA Carlisle

This summer, YWCA Carlisle welcomed Maddie Young as its new executive director.
Young replaced Robin Scaer, who stepped down in November during her battle with cancer.
Young has spent her career working in the nonprofit community as an advocate for social services across central Pennsylvania. She has worked for United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County, Leadership Cumberland and Big Brothers Big Sisters as well as serving on several local nonprofit boards and community service organizations.
Young has lived in downtown Carlisle for 28 years with her husband and daughter. They are avid theatergoers, bird dog trainers and outdoor enthusiasts.
Q. How has your background/experience prepared you for the work you’re taking on at Carlisle YWCA?
A. The YWCA has a powerful mission and a mission that impacts many segments of the community. Working in the community for the past 28 years has given me a strong network of fellow advocates to bring into the YWCA mission as we look to expand the programming we provide for the community. I’m excited to have the opportunity to bring my knowledge of mission-driven work and community needs to the YWCA as we plan for our future.
Q. What do you see as the biggest challenge in fulfilling the YWCA mission?
A. Funding is always a major focus for nonprofit agencies and that will continue to be a focus for our agency. Due to COVID-19, we’ve had to cancel in person fundraisers, and that affects our ability to raise funds needed to provide our ongoing services. Modifying and adapting our program services is also a top priority as COVID-19 continues to be a concern; it is critical we continue to adapt and provide programming for sexual assault/rape crisis victims as well as after-school empowerment and STEM programming for youth.
Q. One of the pillars of Carlisle YWCA is to eliminate racism. How can the organization speak to the moment we’ve been experiencing as a nation this summer?
A. The elimination of racism and empowerment of women have been long-standing pillars of the YWCA’s mission. Our country is moving through a very difficult time in our history. Vision, conversation and collaboration need to continue so we hear the voices of those who don’t have a voice, and feel the hurt of those who we need to uplift.
This summer wasn’t the beginning of shining a light on social justice issues. It wasn’t the beginning of the fight for equal rights. It wasn’t the beginning of the change that our country needs to go through, but it ignited a strong, collective movement to ensure all people have the right to have a voice, to equal rights and to a decision-making seat at the table.
Q. Looking to the future of the YWCA, what are you most excited about?
A. The YWCA mission is just as critical today as it was 100 years ago. I’m excited to be part of a mission that will impact how people think, act and work together in our community. I’m excited to be part of a solution, part of an inclusive agency that provides a platform for voices who have not been heard in the past.
Q. What is the greatest need right now at the YWCA and how can the community help meet it?
A. Become a member and help support our critical programming. Sign up to be a volunteer on the rape crisis/sexual assault hotline. Donate so we can continue to fund programming for youth.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!