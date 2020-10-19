5 Questions: Young steps into leadership at YWCA Carlisle

A. Funding is always a major focus for nonprofit agencies and that will continue to be a focus for our agency. Due to COVID-19, we’ve had to cancel in person fundraisers, and that affects our ability to raise funds needed to provide our ongoing services. Modifying and adapting our program services is also a top priority as COVID-19 continues to be a concern; it is critical we continue to adapt and provide programming for sexual assault/rape crisis victims as well as after-school empowerment and STEM programming for youth.

Q. One of the pillars of Carlisle YWCA is to eliminate racism. How can the organization speak to the moment we’ve been experiencing as a nation this summer?

A. The elimination of racism and empowerment of women have been long-standing pillars of the YWCA’s mission. Our country is moving through a very difficult time in our history. Vision, conversation and collaboration need to continue so we hear the voices of those who don’t have a voice, and feel the hurt of those who we need to uplift.