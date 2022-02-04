5 Questions: UPMC Ice Art Fest veteran, first time participant share perspectives

While some businesses prepare another UPMC Ice Art Fest in Carlilse, others are participating in the same event for the very first time.

The sixth annual event will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. During this time, 90 ice sculptures will line the streets of Carlisle, many representing the businesses who purchased them.

The Sentinel spoke with Jay Abom of Abom & Kutulakis-Attorneys at Law about his thoughts on the festival as a seasoned veteran as well as Kevin Rockwood, one of the owners of One13 Social, a first-time participant, for their perspectives.

Q: How many years have you participated in the UPMC Ice Art Fest?

Abom: "We have participated in 5 of the 6 Ice Art Fests."

Rockwood: "This is actually going to be our first."

Q: How did you choose your sculpture for this year's UPMC Ice Art Fest, and does it symbolize anything related to your business?

Abom: "Because we practice a great deal of criminal law, we have an interactive “jail cell” sculpture. In the first year of our participation, we had a scales of justice but we have found, as have many others, that visitors enjoy the interactive and humorous sculptures. Visitors enjoy posing behind or alongside the sculpture for a photograph."

Rockwood: "We picked a 13 with our logo since One13 Social is our name. 113 is our address [and] the 13 is a major part of our logo so we decided to do that with our design of the rest of our logo inside."

Q: Why did you want to be a part of the UPMC Ice Art Fest this year?

Abom: "It brings many people from Carlisle and surrounding communities to walk by our office location and into many of neighboring business stores. Rarely does anyone stop in for legal advice but our participation serves as a reminder that we are here if and when they do need help."

Rockwood: "It's very important for us here at One13 to be a part of the downtown community. We really look forward to participating in all such events. We think it's just really good to bring people down to our town and show people from the outside of Carlisle how beautiful this area is."

Q: How do you think the UPMC Ice Art Fest impacts the community?

Abom: "For everyone, it is a fun event to attend. For some retail business and restaurants, it has a direct impact on sales. From what I have heard, it is the single largest retail sales event of the entire year. For other businesses, like our law firm, it serves as an opportunity to market ourselves to everyone who visits."

Rockwood: "I think it brings more people into downtown and it actually has people walking around instead of just driving through which is nice. You may see a shop you didn't know was here, a restaurant that you didn't know existed or just some of the cool architecture downtown."

Q: What do you enjoy most or what are you most looking forward to about the UPMC Ice Art Fest?

Abom: "We like to meet and greet everyone who passes by and with our jail cell sculpture, I enjoy poking fun of the 'juvenile offenders,' the 'long-timers,' the 'parolees' and everyone in between who looks comfortable 'behind bars.'"

Rockwood: "I'm just looking forward to seeing a lot of people downtown and the downtown thriving, seeing people enjoying themselves and again just walking downtown."

