After more than 28 years in the ice sculpting business, Kevin Gregory knows a thing or two about carving statues.

Since the founding of his Hatfield-based business, Ice Concepts, in 1994, he estimates that he's carved upward of 50,000 sculptures.

He works as one of two sculptors at the business alongside Tony Young.

Ice Concepts has supplied statues at Carlisle's Ice Art Fest since the event began in 2017, and Gregory said it's been a pleasure to watch the festival grow from year to year.

He learned how to carve sculptures during his culinary career in hotels, drawing on traits like patience, strength, discipline and artistic vision to perfect the talent.

Depending on the size of the sculpture and amount of details, Gregory said the carving process can take one to several hours.

In the event of a carving mistake or mishap, his solution is simple: get a new block and start over.

To Gregory, the biggest challenge isn't the carving itself. Instead, it's staying warm as he spends hours perfecting each sculpture.

With Carlisle's seventh annual Ice Art Festival in the rearview, the Sentinel spoke with Gregory about his favorite sculptures from the event and how Ice Concepts operates during the warmer months of the year.

Q1: What is your favorite part of sculpture carving?

A: The best part is by far the fast-paced environment and the results you get afterwards.

Q2: What are some of the tools you use to carve sculptures?

A: We use the standard chainsaw that most people associate with ice carving, as well as an assortment of chisels and other handheld tools.

Q3: What do you do during the warmer months of the year when ice festivals aren’t happening?

A: You’d be surprised how many ice sculptures people still order in the warmer months. Thankfully they’re mostly indoors and aren’t subject to that heat.

Q4: Can you list a few of the sculptures you helped with for Carlisle’s event this year and which one is your favorite?

A: I’ve had my hand in different aspects of each of the sculptures. Our other carver, Tony Young, and I share the work to make sure they all get done. It’s a tie, between all of them.

Q5: What’s your favorite sculpture you’ve carved in your career and why was it your favorite?

A: My favorite has to be either the sculptures Tony and I have done for the winter Olympics (2006, Torino, Italy; and 2010, Vancouver, Canada), or the ones I did in Fairbanks, Alaska (2008 and 2009). In the 2009 Fairbanks event, the team that I was on created a sculpture of a several story tall fish that we named Aqua Queen.