5 Questions: Salvation Army in Carlisle says farewell to key staff member

The Salvation Army in Carlisle is saying goodbye to the staff member who became "Santa's Elf" as the organization's primary contact for the annual red kettle campaign, as well as for fundraising events like the Carlisle Catwalk and the Most Amazing Race.

Lauren Sheeler, business and development associate for the Carlisle Corps, transferred to the Harrisburg office Monday after seven years in Carlisle.

The change comes at the start of the red kettle campaign, which will launch at the Square from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

In this week's five questions, we catch up with Lauren to talk about her time at the Salvation Army.

In general, what are your thoughts as you get ready to leave the Carlisle office?

While I am looking forward to this next step to make a difference in another community, I am very sad to leave Carlisle. I have tremendously enjoyed working with the donors, clients and volunteers, but it is definitely the coworkers that I will miss the most. I can’t imagine any organization with as dedicated and supportive staff as the Salvation Army. They have really become my close friends.

What has surprised you about your work with the Salvation Army here in Carlisle?

Like so many other people, all I knew of the Salvation Army before taking this job was the red kettle and the thrift stores. The impact of this organization, both locally and globally, is tremendous. From the Senior Center, to the housing programs, to Pathway of Hope, the staff meet people where they are in life and help them build a better future for themselves. I have seen so many lives changed by the work of the Salvation Army, which is why I stayed for over seven years and look forward to continuing in Harrisburg. It’s much more than a job. It’s a calling to help others.

The Salvation Army started a few new events while you were here. Do you have a favorite?

The Carlisle Catwalk is definitely my favorite event. Not only do I love volunteering in the Family Store, but I am also one of their best customers. I am a walking advertisement for the Family Store because it’s where I get almost all of my clothes. It’s even where I get my home décor and kid’s toys. I tremendously enjoy the fashion show at the Carlisle Catwalk because everything is from the Family Store, and we also take the store “on the go” to the event so folks can shop a sampling of the store right there. I hope they will invite me back next year to be a model.

Your departure comes at a time when the bell ringers are heading out for the red kettle campaign and people are accustomed to contacting you about the kettles. Who should people contact if they want to donate or volunteer?

Donating is easy. Just stop by a kettle, which will be out at all of our usual spots beginning Nov. 12. We’ve also been invited to ring the bell at Stan’s Beverage and Playa Bowls on occasion, so you may see bell ringers at a few new spots throughout the season. If you’re doing all of your Christmas shopping online, you can make your kettle donation online at https://give.salvationarmy.org/campaign/carlisle-virtual-red-kettle-2021/c359026, (https://bit.ly/3oztu9r). To volunteer, call Capt. Oziel Urbaez at 717-249-1411 or e-mail Oziel.Urbaez@USE.salvationarmy.org.

What is one special memory that you will take with you from your work here?

There are so many but the most impactful was probably the opportunity to ring the bell with one of my siblings a few years ago. We had a strained relationship for many years and ended up having so much fun together at the kettle stand ringing the bell and singing Christmas carols. It’s hard to not have a good time when you’re spreading Christmas cheer. That night was the start of a lot of emotional healing and we now have a much better relationship and close friendship. I think we are both so thankful for that night.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

