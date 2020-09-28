5 Questions: Sadler Health Center dentist announces retirement

A. It is very rewarding when patients thank me for the dental care I have provided their families over the years. I have worked at Sadler long enough to treat multiple generations of patients. I am so grateful for their confidence in me.

Q. Aside from community health centers like Sadler, are there other ways to make dental care more accessible to people?

A. I am not aware of any consistent ways to make dental care accessible to people other than through community health centers. Like medical care, dental care is generally expensive. If a person doesn’t have dental insurance, then they need to provide payment up front unless the dentist provides a payment plan. Even with commercial dental insurances people still have to pay a percentage of the total fee for certain procedures.

Most of Sadler’s patients have Medicaid which places limits on certain dental procedures and some procedures are not covered at all. Most dentists in Carlisle do not accept Medicaid insurance, but this is also true for most private dental practices in the United States.