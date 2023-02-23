The Federal Aviation Administration lists 7,724 Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award recipients since the honor’s creation in 2003.

On March 28, retired U.S. Army Col. Martin Kleiner of Carlisle will join that list.

Named after aviation pioneers Orville and Wilbur Wright, who are known for creating and flying the first successful motor-operated plane, the award recognizes pilots who have practiced safe flight operations continuously for at least 50 years.

Kleiner was drafted into the U.S. Army from Houston, Texas, in 1966. Two years later, he served as an assault/attack helicopter pilot with the 116th Assault Helicopter Company in the Republic of Vietnam.

In May 1969, Kleiner was wounded in action. After recovering, he returned to Vietnam for a 12-month tour.

Kleiner was assigned to the Military District of Washington in 1978 and served as commander of the Rotary Wing Priority Air Transport Division at Davison Army Airfield. He remained on active duty for the next decade, travelling to New Jersey, Arizona and Germany.

In 1992, Kleiner retired from the Army after 26 years. He and his wife, Carolyn, moved to Hampden, Virginia, until 1998 when she returned to active duty with the Active Guard and Reserve program, taking them to places like Connecticut, New Jersey, Hawaii and California.

Kleiner was inducted into the U.S. Army Officer Candidate School Hall of Fame in 2000.

About 20 years later, Carolyn also was inducted, making them the first married couple to have both been inducted.

Carolyn retired in 2012 from her last assignment as a faculty member of the U.S. Army War College’s Strategic Studies Institute and the couple settled in Carlisle.

As retirees, the Kleiners spend their time constructing houses in Sebring, Florida, for Habitat for Humanity and supporting Project SHARE.

Kleiner has received two awards of the Legion of Merit, two Distinguished Flying Crosses, two Bronze Star Medals, two Purple Hearts, four Meritorious Service Medals, 27 Air Medals including the “V” device, an Army Commendation Medal, an Army Good Conduct Medal and the Parachute Badge.

He said a good friend and fellow pilot and submitted him for the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award, a process that requires letters from three other FAA certified pilots endorsing the nomination along with background information.

An award presentation will take place at 2 p.m. March 28 at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center, 950 Soldiers Drive in Middlesex Township.

The Sentinel spoke with Kleiner as he prepares to accept the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award next month for a look at his career and what the recognition means to him:

Q1: What does this award mean to you?

A: It means a lot in the sense that I have friends/fellow pilots that are thoughtful enough to recommend me for the award and take the time to do the paperwork and coordinate with the FAA and ensure that everything was in order.

Q2: Did you always know you wanted to be a pilot? If so, what has it been like for you to achieve that dream? If not, what made you decide to become a pilot?

A: I have dreamt of flying as long as I can remember. I did not think that becoming a pilot was within my reach as I was growing up, but the Army provided me with the opportunity to “be all you can be” and it turned out that I had the knowledge, skills and abilities to achieve that dream.

Q3: Can you describe in detail what a typical day looked like for you as a pilot?

A: For an Army aviator there is no such thing as a typical day, particularly in combat. Many days were spent flying helicopter gunships, firing rockets and machine guns in support of the infantry on the ground. Other days were spent rescuing aircrews that had been shot down by enemy fire. Another day might consist of exercising command and control of large-scale aviation operations or something as mundane as flying food and ammunition to outlying combat posts. In the peacetime U.S. I have flown many VIP’s to include the Queen of Thailand and the chiefs of staff of the Army and other services as well as research and development flights for new equipment.

Q4: What were the most challenging piloting and aviation operations skills for you to learn and why?

A: Combat flying where you might be in a formation of 10 or more helicopters with spacing only a couple of meters apart, rotor blade tips moving at 600 mph, making a descent at 1,500 feet per minute and coming to an abrupt stop in a landing zone, while being shot at. Any inattention or error can be fatal, not only to you, but also your crew and passengers. Most of us that were doing this were 21 years “old” or younger.

Q5: What are the most rewarding aspects of your career and how has serving as a pilot impacted your outlook on life?

A: Clearly, saving other peoples’ lives, particularly in combat. On a strictly personal basis, simply enjoying the freedom of being able to move about the earth in three dimensions, turning and soaring like a bird, overcoming gravity and knowing that I am doing something that few people have the opportunity to experience.

