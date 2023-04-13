When it comes to volunteering in Carlisle, it seems that Crystal Kerns has done it all.

A current North Middleton Township resident, Kerns' philanthropy resumé includes work with organizations like Carlisle Theatre, YWCA of Carlisle & Cumberland County, Leadership Cumberland, Downtown Carlisle Association, Adult Special Olympics, First Night Carlisle, Martin Luther King Commemoration Committee, Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet, Federally Employed Women Organization, Buck-a-Book Program and more.

This service included different leadership positions and committee involvements in several of these organizations.

It's Kerns' extensive volunteer history that prompted the Exchange Club of Carlisle to select her as the recipient of the Molly Pitcher Award as Carlisle Area Citizen of the Year for 2022.

The award has been presented annually since 1969 and honors area residents who have "made extraordinary and outstanding volunteer contributions to their church, their country, their community and their profession," the club said in a news release. It bears the nickname of Mary Ludwig Hays McCaully, who, according to legend, brought water to artillerymen under fire during the Revolutionary War.

Kerns has previously received the Monte Shomaker Jr. Distinguished Alumni Award from Leadership Cumberland, Boscov's Woman of the Year and the Kiwanis President's Award among other recognitions.

A dinner and reception to present the award will be held Friday evening.

The Sentinel spoke with Kerns about her volunteer work, what it's taught her, and how she's seen Carlisle change:

Q1: What does earning this award mean to you?

A: Earning this award is such an honor. I still find it surreal. Based on the past recipients list, I am just thrilled to be included among them. When Wayne Shade told me I had been selected, he said they had been watching me for some years. I was shocked. I just do what I do and never realized others were paying any attention to my actions and volunteer work and I am glad the organizations will get some recognition as well.

Q2: Can you share some of the highlights of your career?

A: Most of my career, I worked for the Department of Defense. I started out working for the Air Force in Fuchu, Japan, as a secretary. Then I moved to Colorado Springs for two years, and worked for a private contractor who had Air Force contracts so my credentials came in handy. Then I returned to Carlisle and started working for the Army at Carlisle Barracks. After about 17 years and various positions there, I started working for the Navy at Mechanicsburg Naval Supply Station and switched from administration to Equal Employment Opportunity and Human Resources. After several positions there, I retired as the director, human resources. So, I always considered myself a "purple suiter" — Air Force, Army, Navy, and my father was a Marine, so I covered all the bases. There were many highlights of my career, but to name a few: As the EEO officer during Tailhook, I put together a team, and we trained over 5,000 military and civilian employees in the prevention of sexual harassment, drug and alcohol abuse, and military and civilian codes of conduct. It was a huge task to accomplish in a short period of time. Also, I served as chairperson for the Adult Special Olympics that were held on the Navy base. Again, we formed a team and were able to provide all of the necessary resources to make this a successful event for many years. In addition, I always had a second job — teaching dance and exercise. I taught at many locations and taught many different age groups. In my retirement, I continue to teach adult tap classes at Carlisle Dance.

Q3: You have an extensive history of volunteer work in the community. How did you choose the organizations you were involved with and what were some of your favorite efforts that you joined?

A: I was very selective about what organizations I volunteered with. I had to be interested in their mission and on board with their goals and methods. For instance, I joined the Carlisle YWCA board because their mission is to eliminate racism and empower women. I have never understood racism. To me, it's just the human race. Everyone is equal regardless of race, color, sex, national origin, etc. I joined the Downtown Carlisle Association because I love our downtown and I want to see it continue to be successful, and I joined the Carlisle Theatre because I love the arts and was a former dancer. When it was built, the theater was the "gem" of the downtown. I want to see it open, productive, and still be a gem.

Q4: What’s the biggest lesson you’ve taken away from the volunteer work you’ve done?

A: The biggest lesson I have learned from volunteering is there is always more to be done, and you can make a difference by volunteering. Volunteers are such a critical part of any nonprofit organization. They could not survive without dedicated volunteers. From their board of directors to working backstage at a community theater production to directing traffic at the Corvette Parade, volunteers are needed and necessary. Find something you like and volunteer. You are needed and wanted.

Q5: How have you seen the community of Carlisle change over your lifetime through the organizations you’ve volunteered with?

A: Carlisle has changed over the years. The citizens face new challenges every day and most of us don't like change. People are still complaining about the road diet, but as someone who worked in the theater office for two years, I can tell you it was the right thing to do. When you had the four lanes and traffic would be stopped for any reason, the theater office shook so badly, it felt like an earthquake. Imagine how the restaurants and shops with breakables felt. All of the organizations where I volunteer or volunteered have had to change with the times. Some organizations have collapsed due to lack of volunteers. Our mission, goals and methods have to keep up with the current times. All of the nonprofit organizations have to adjust to best serve their members.