5 Questions: New podcast focuses on Carlisle's small businesses

A familiar radio voice is now telling the stories of small businesses in downtown Carlisle in a monthly podcast.
Each month, Phil George, also known as Phil the Thrill on Red 102.3, and Ashleigh Corby of Market Cross Pub & Brewery invite the owner of a small business onto the show to talk not only about what the last year has been like, but also about how the business started and the stories that they have from their experiences. The show is produced by Cody Myers.
The Down to Small Business Podcast is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, YouTube and other podcast providers. The podcast is also on social media @DTSBpodcast. Small business owners interested in being a guest on the podcast can contact the podcast at dtsbpodcast@gmail.com.
In this week’s five questions, George talks about the podcast and what it’s trying to accomplish.
Q. How did the idea of a podcast about small business develop?
A. When the pandemic started, we were all affected in different ways. Ashleigh, as the owner of Market Cross Pub & Brewery, had to pivot numerous times over the past year and find a way to stay open and make sure her staff got paid. Cody was impacted as a freelance videographer and I decided to start creating art prints of different small businesses affected by lockdown. Throughout the entire year, everyone was talking about supporting small businesses so I had a conversation with Ashleigh about co-hosting the podcast. I knew I wanted a small business owner and it was very important to have a female perspective on the podcast and Ashleigh was the first person that came to mind. I knew I wanted Cody as the engineer of the podcast. He does all the heavy lifting when it comes to setting up each podcast when we record and he listens to what we record and makes a podcast that people can actually listen to. All three of us thought this podcast could be a different way to support our small businesses and for people to get to know these local business owners in our community on a different setting.
Q. Tell us about what’s in a typical episode – if there is such a thing as a typical episode.
A. The podcast is released monthly. We record at Market Cross Pub & Brewery so we all get food and drink and basically have a laid back conversation with the guests about how their business originated, interesting stories from them, history of the building the business is in and really what the business is all about for folks who might not be familiar with them. A couple other staples of each podcast is our "Shout Out Shots" segment where we do a shot at the 30 minute mark of each episode and give a shout out to someone who has been a mentor or a big supporter of the business. We also take a look at upcoming events happening in our area and another staple is our "News of the Weird" segment and we wrap up each podcast by featuring music from a local artist in the area to support the local artists who are small businesses as well.
Q. Why is it important to feature small businesses in a venue like a podcast?
A. Our podcast is different from most business podcasts. Our goal is to learn new things about these businesses but also do it in a relaxed, fun setting. We don't take ourselves too seriously so we want to make sure our guests are having fun with us. I feel listeners can really sense that as they listen. It creates a feeling that this business would be really cool to shop or eat at, I think I'm going to try it out if they never have before.
We also do a companion video with each podcast so listeners can go on our Facebook or YouTube page and check out the videos of us visiting the business and give people a closer look into each business that they hear about on the podcast.
Q. Do you have any long term goals for the podcast?
A. We are very thankful that LoveCarlisle.com is helping us grow the Down to Small Business Podcast. Some of our long term goals are to eventually start doing video podcasts and to do live podcasts at events happening around town like Ice Arts Fest and First Fridays. Eventually growing the podcast to talk to not just businesses in Carlisle but the surrounding areas and eventually talk to small businesses all over Pennsylvania and the country to see how similar and different small businesses are run in different communities.
Q. What’s one thing you think people need to know about shopping and dining at small, locally-owned businesses?
A. These small business owners pour everything they have into their business and that's before the pandemic hit. Over the past year, they've all been tested to the limit and continue to be as the pandemic continues. As a community, we need to make sure these businesses make it and succeed. They are a huge part of what makes this community great. Grab takeout at a local restaurant and leave a nice tip. Shop for someone's birthday or anniversary at a local merchant. It could be as easy as sharing a local businesses post on social media. These business owners are our neighbors and friends. Let's support them and make sure they know we all have got their backs.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.