5 Questions: New podcast focuses on Carlisle's small businesses

Each month, Phil George, also known as Phil the Thrill on Red 102.3, and Ashleigh Corby of Market Cross Pub & Brewery invite the owner of a small business onto the show to talk not only about what the last year has been like, but also about how the business started and the stories that they have from their experiences. The show is produced by Cody Myers.

A. When the pandemic started, we were all affected in different ways. Ashleigh, as the owner of Market Cross Pub & Brewery, had to pivot numerous times over the past year and find a way to stay open and make sure her staff got paid. Cody was impacted as a freelance videographer and I decided to start creating art prints of different small businesses affected by lockdown. Throughout the entire year, everyone was talking about supporting small businesses so I had a conversation with Ashleigh about co-hosting the podcast. I knew I wanted a small business owner and it was very important to have a female perspective on the podcast and Ashleigh was the first person that came to mind. I knew I wanted Cody as the engineer of the podcast. He does all the heavy lifting when it comes to setting up each podcast when we record and he listens to what we record and makes a podcast that people can actually listen to. All three of us thought this podcast could be a different way to support our small businesses and for people to get to know these local business owners in our community on a different setting.