5 Questions: Mechanicsburg native returns to Cumberland County to create mural

You’ve traveled quite a bit since leaving the area. How does that inform or inspire your work?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

My dad designed and built my childhood home in Mechanicsburg, and then I traveled to countless countries, living in Italy, Bahrain, China and Germany among other places. My professor at the University of California, San Diego said that many astronauts have a similar background — they come from such a stable background that perhaps that is what makes them able, and possibly hungry, to travel so far away.

Tell us about the mural you’ll be doing at Dickinson College.

The mural will include an extinct plant from Pennsylvania (Elodea schweinitzii Casp./Schweinitz’s waterweed) and a net-positive house in the same time zone (Chapel Hill, North Carolina) by Arielle Condoret Schecher. The concentric circles in the composition reference my young daughter’s reaction to my three-country Fulbright to Germany, Chile and Hong Kong. Never a great sleeper and slowly processing the idea of time zones, she asked “if I were to travel at the same rate as the sun, would I ever need to sleep?”