5 Questions: Mechanicsburg native returns to Cumberland County to create mural

A Mechanicsburg native will return to Cumberland County to create this year’s mural at the Goodyear Project Wall outside of the Goodyear Gallery at Dickinson College.
Joelle Dietrick’s work featuring an extinct plant, a net-positive-energy-use house and concentric circles will be produced this week starting on Wednesday and continuing through Sunday.
Dietrick is an assistant professor of art and digital studies at Davidson College in North Carolina. She’s an artist and scholar who focuses on feminist technology, automated systems and their unintended consequences. Her works have been exhibited in such places as Mexico City, Prague and Beijing, among others.
The Goodyear Project Wall is a space dedicated to large-scale public art projects.
What role did art play as you were growing up in Cumberland County?
I was always into art. Even in fifth grade, the elementary art teacher asked me to paint faces in the school fair. But the person who turned art into a passion was my Cumberland Valley High School art teacher Selby Doughty. All of her students hung on her every word and so many of us became artists or musicians because of her — Holly Clark, Mel Kadel, Michael Benjamin, Amy Farina and Dan Seipel, just to name a few. She still occasionally gives talks about art in the area.
You’ve traveled quite a bit since leaving the area. How does that inform or inspire your work?
My dad designed and built my childhood home in Mechanicsburg, and then I traveled to countless countries, living in Italy, Bahrain, China and Germany among other places. My professor at the University of California, San Diego said that many astronauts have a similar background — they come from such a stable background that perhaps that is what makes them able, and possibly hungry, to travel so far away.
Tell us about the mural you’ll be doing at Dickinson College.
The mural will include an extinct plant from Pennsylvania (Elodea schweinitzii Casp./Schweinitz’s waterweed) and a net-positive house in the same time zone (Chapel Hill, North Carolina) by Arielle Condoret Schecher. The concentric circles in the composition reference my young daughter’s reaction to my three-country Fulbright to Germany, Chile and Hong Kong. Never a great sleeper and slowly processing the idea of time zones, she asked “if I were to travel at the same rate as the sun, would I ever need to sleep?”
It’s also so many other things — the influence of Swiss design, COVID spread, cancer spread, everyone in my immediate family having cancer, discovering radon in our basement during an eighth-grade science fair experiment, Three Mile Island evacuations, climate change, climate grief, personal decisions that make an impact, public design that causes change, the butterfly effect. Art often works this way. Tapping into many topics in a fluid, gut-level way that is beyond what words can describe. And anyone viewing the mural will bring their own set of associations.
How did you connect with Dickinson College for this opportunity?
Another friend, Selby-Doughty devotee, and successful artist Jonathan Van Dyke, had shown at Dickinson College in 2019 and said it was a good experience so I reached out to Dickinson College art professor Todd Arseunaut to see what was possible. I'm always looking for opportunities near my parents who still live in the area.
Where do you see your work taking you in the future?
I collaborate with my husband Owen Mundy, also a professor at Davidson College in North Carolina, and last year released a browser extension/online intervention about data privacy called Tally Saves the Internet. I would imagine that I would continue to make digital projects with Owen, but as a painter at heart, I often need to return to these murals. I am a planner and have lots of ideas, but we'll see how it all unfolds. In the meantime, I'm super-grateful for opportunities like the one at Dickinson College.
