5 Questions: Mechanicsburg ballerina takes first steps as choreographer

First, Charlotte van Oosterom learned how to walk.

Not long thereafter, the Mechanicsburg girl learned how to dance. Now, the 14-year-old is one of four Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet students to participate in the FirstSteps program, where Charlotte will choreograph a dance.

Charlotte, alongside Madelyn Duvall, 15, of Marietta, Ohio; Delila Kostiuk, 14, of Manassas, Virginia; and Danielle Way, 17, of Rifle, Colorado; was selected to take a choreographic composition course taught by Alan Hineline, CPYB's resident choreographer, according to the dance school.

"Our composition class provides insight, both creative and intellectual, into the choreographic process," Hineline said. "It allows our students to further discover more of their artistic voice."

All four FirstSteps students will perform pieces that they've choreographed and directed themselves for their peers as well as for the public at CPYB's Founder's Series at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at the Whitaker Center, 222 Market St., in Harrisburg.

The series is a school performance dedicated to Marcia Dale Weary who founded CPYB. Alongside work from the FirstSteps students, Founder's Series will also feature "timeless classics" and "contemporary masterpieces," according to CPYB.

"CPYB's Founder's Series highlights the culmination of every dancer's hard work, dedication, and commitment to their training throughout the academic year," School Principal Alecia Good-Boresow said. "It provides our dancers the opportunity to shine on stage and feel pride in their personal growth both technically and artistically. It is always an exciting time of year."

With performances scheduled for this week, The Sentinel spoke with Charlotte for her take on what the FirstSteps program looked like, as well as what she's learned from it.

Q: Why did you decide to apply for the FirstSteps Program?

A: I started ballet at the age of three and at the age of eight I started choreographing. For many years, I have been developing, very slowly, choreography to reach a final goal, presenting it to an audience professionally. It started out as a fun way to pass time during the summer of 2016, but as I grew older, I soon began to appreciate the art more and more and want to further my artistic abilities. This was made possible by a program at CPYB called FirstSteps. At the time of hearing about this program, I was only 10, so I had a few years before I would even have the opportunity to apply.

Q: What did the application and selection process for this program look like?

A: All of the hopeful choreographers sent a proposal to Alan Hineline, and from all of the applications, he chose a select few to participate in the choreographic composition classes. In these classes, he taught us different techniques to develop movement, such as repetition, level, order of steps, locomotion, retrograde, dynamics, etc. Alan also taught us a tool he uses to count out music for his ballet, which he called a "music map." How it works is that as you go along counting your music, you write it down on a piece of paper, so when you are choreographing, you can go back and give specific counts to your dancers. This tool proved to be the most valuable in my ballet, because having specific counts for every single step helped the dancers stay together while dancing. On the final day of the composition classes, all of the student choreographers used other students to choreograph on to perform a demo for Alan and the other choreographers. From this demo, Alan selected four of us to pursue the choreographic process officially, me being one of them.

Q: Where did you gain the inspiration for your choreography?

A: I drew inspiration from George Balanchine (co-founder of New York City Ballet), his ballets and his philosophy of seeing the music, hearing the dance.

Q: What has been the biggest challenge of the FirstSteps program and what has been your favorite part of participating in it?

A: The biggest challenge for me was developing new choreography as I went and making it look different than sections before. This forced me to get creative with what movement I created. My favorite part of FirstSteps was seeing all the hard work that my dancers and I put into my piece. I am so proud of them and so grateful for the opportunity.

Q: How has this program grown you as a dancer and as a person?

A: This program helped me grow as a person because it taught me how to command a room while not being mean or aggressive about it. It helped me grow as a dancer because being in the front of the room, I now totally understand how the adults who usually run rehearsal at ballet feel while in rehearsal.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.