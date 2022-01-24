5 Questions: Lessons in life for five generations of the Kipps family in Cumberland County

It’s typical for each new generation to learn from the generation that came before them, but for 2-month-old Kohen Kipps of Newville, he has four previous generations from which to choose.

Kohen is the newest member of a local family with five living generations. The family took photos together last weekend, marking the first time all five generations have been together since Kohen’s birth on Dec. 12.

The Kipps family generations are:

Shirley Kipps, 99, Carlisle

Cletus Kipps, 79, Carlisle

Jeff Kipps, 60, Shermans Dale

Joseph Kipps, 32, Newville

Kohen Kipps, 2 months, Newville

In today’s five questions, The Sentinel gave each member of the family a chance to share their thoughts and give advice to baby Kohen’s generation.

Q: How long have you lived here, and what has changed during that time?

Shirley: “Fifty years, it was nice. I enjoyed myself when I lived up there. And I didn’t expect to live this long, but I’m happy. And, I think it’s because I ate the right food and did the exercise, I think that helped quite a bit.”

Q: What advice would you give to Kohen and his generation?

Shirley: “That’s the first time I held the baby. I’m going to help him along as he grows up and explain things to him, you know?”

Cletus: “Spend time with your family and honor God by going to church and by putting biblical truth into a proper perspective in your life.”

Jeff: “No matter how tough things may get, never give up, keep the faith and always remember that there is someone out there worse off than you are.”

Joseph: “Use common sense, set goals for yourself, work hard to achieve them, save your money.”

Q: How hard is it to get five generations together during a pandemic?

Cletus: “Our family lives very close to each other, so we just call each other and make plans.”

Jeff: “Actually it wasn't as difficult as I thought. Fortunately we weren't on lockdown.”

Joseph: “It’s not hard for my family. Things are as hard as you want to make them, so for some maybe more challenging than others.”

Q: How common is it for a family to have five living generations together?

Cletus: “This is our first experience of doing that; it won't be hard at all.”

Jeff: “It is not very common at all. And now with women having children much later in life, it'll become even more uncommon. But I've been fortunate enough to have had it happen twice in my family. Last time I was part of five generations was in the early '90s and it was on my mother's side. It also included my son, Joe Kipps, who is part of this one as well.”

Joseph: “My guess is it’s not extremely uncommon, but I feel as with daughters getting married and name changes, it’s more uncommon for all to still share the same last name, let alone live in the same area.”

Q: What does this photo (of all five generations) mean to you?

Shirley: “It means a lot to me. I’m happy now, with the little ones. He’s a pretty little boy.”

Cletus: “It's wonderful that our family line will continue to live on. What a blessing.”

Jeff: “It means everything. It means our family has been very blessed.”

Joseph: “These photos mean a lot to me, a special moment for my entire family. My wife and I are blessed that someday our son will be able to see his family tree a little in depth and appreciate the fact that he got to meet his great-great-grandma that is practically 99 years older than himself. Truly amazing.”

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

