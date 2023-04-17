Leadership Cumberland is dedicated to the development of local leaders and on March 29, the organization honored three alumni for their work in the community at its inaugural Leaders & Legends Alumni Awards Reception.

Barrie Ann George of Safe Harbour in Carlisle received the Denver Award. Named after the late Denver Tuckey, one of Leadership Cumberland's founding members, the award is presented to graduates of the program for contributions to a variety of nonprofit organizations through their careers or volunteer work.

Megan Peterson of Central Penn College in Enola received the Shining Service Award. This award is presented to graduates of the program for setting an example of how alumni make a difference in the community through their service and leadership and was named in honor of alumnus Brooke Butler Wagner, executive director of the Mark L. Butler Foundation.

David Metz of Morgan Stanley in Carlisle received the #LCProud Award, which bears the name of the organization's favorite hashtag. Nominations for this award are selected by the Leadership Cumberland Board of Directors and the award is granted to graduates or members of a board or committee whose contributions have impacted the organization's programming and mission.

The Sentinel spoke with each recipient about their careers and what the recognition means to them:

Q1: What does this award mean to you?

George: Leadership Cumberland is an organization very close to my heart that has brought me knowledge, opportunities and many new friends; to receive this honor from its alumni is very special. Additionally, this award is doubly meaningful to me due to its namesake Denver Tuckey. When I moved to Carlisle in 1991, I took a position at the United Way. I had the privilege to work alongside many dedicated volunteers, who gave of themselves to their careers, their families and the community. Denver Tuckey was that kind of volunteer. I will always remember Denver’s warm smile, gentle nature and generosity to the community.

Peterson: This award is such an honor. “Educate for Service” is the motto of my alma mater, Elizabethtown College, and that has stayed with me. I believe strongly in the importance of giving back and being involved in the community. I’ve never done service with the goal of recognition, but this award is very validating that I am making an impact.

Metz: It’s a great honor to have received the #LCProud Award. Leadership Cumberland is a terrific institution with an amazing curriculum and a wonderful mission. To play a role, if only a small one, in helping Leadership Cumberland continue its tradition of excellence is an honor.

Q2: Can you outline some of the highlights of your career?

George: The highlights of my career have been the people that I have met and how they have all changed my life in one way or another. Supervisors, co-workers, volunteers and even service recipients all have impacted how I look at the world and my place in it. I also want to acknowledge the people who work in human services, who unselfishly give of themselves every day to help others. Too often their contributions and accomplishments are overlooked when the need seems never-ending. They are true heroes, and it has been the highlight of my career to be able to understand that.

Peterson: Some highlights for me include:

Developing an annual week of sexual assault awareness programming that involves the whole campus that has included interactive exhibits, film screenings, programs, speakers and even a Walk A Mile in Her Shoes event.

Taking students to the Capitol to meet the governor and be present for the signing of the It's On Us PA legislative package

Co-creating an annual women’s leadership retreat for students (we’re gearing up for year 7)

Having the opportunity to serve as the chair of the LGBT Center’s annual FAB fundraising gala.

Metz: The greatest highlights of my career come from helping families and organizations reach their goals. I’m blessed to work with great people and organizations. It’s very gratifying to play a role in helping them make their dreams come true. A big highlight was forming the Metz Wealth Management Group at Morgan Stanley in 2021. I’m super proud of the team we have put together. A group of people with the highest standards for excellence and principles makes for a fantastic group.

Q3: Why did you decide to pursue the career path you chose and how many years have you been with your organization?

George: Honestly, when I was going to college, I didn’t even know what I do now was a job. I majored in government because that’s how I thought you could make a difference. But when I moved to Carlisle to join my husband, I took a job at the United Way where I was exposed to the way nonprofit human services change lives every day. That’s where my 30-plus year career in human services began, and I cannot imagine being in any other field. I have worked in various capacities in the nonprofit sector — directly with service recipients, with other non-profits and with donors. I am proud that my career goals all have to do with helping people and making the world a better place for everyone. I have held various positions at the United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region, and for the last 4 years, Safe Harbour.

Peterson: I think student affairs chose me more than I chose it. My first job in higher education was working as a live-in residence hall coordinator and I absolutely fell in love with it. I love that every day is different: you’re problem solving, being creative and best of all, getting to work with students and see them learn and grow. I’ve been with Central Penn College for nearly 14 years.

Metz: Choosing this career was a complete accident. A major of mine in college required an internship. A friend of mine, who was a year ahead of me, knew I needed to get this requirement filled. He was tasked by the guy he was currently doing an internship for to find his replacement. The gentleman he was interning for (Charles McKain) ended up being my colleague and partner for 20 years. I’ve now been with Morgan Stanley and successor organizations for 28 years.

Q4: Can you share one story from your experience about how your organization has impacted the community?

George: That’s hard to do because when you work in human services you impact the community every day, from helping an individual to programs affecting the community as a whole. The work of human services has a ripple effect. When you serve one person and they can make a positive change in their lives, it not only helps them, but their families, sometime for generations, and ultimately you help the community as that person goes on to be a productive member of society. Right now, every time a family moves out of Safe Harbour’s shelter into independent housing, I know that it not only positively impacts that family but our community, making Carlisle their true home, just like I made it my home. Everyone deserves that opportunity. We live in a wonderful place thanks to the kindness, compassion and generosity of its residents.

Peterson: I believe that education has the power to change lives — it’s why I love working in higher education. The majority for Central Penn’s students are from the local area and stay local. When I see our graduates being successful and making a positive impact in their workplaces, organizations and communities, it's not only incredibly rewarding as an educator, but is truly the most powerful impact that we, as a college, make in the community.

Metz: One way Morgan Stanley helps the community is by encouraging employees to get involved in the community. The Morgan Stanley in Carlisle has done this consistently through sponsorships, food drives, monetary matching, nonprofit work, volunteer work, etc.

Q5: What’s the biggest thing you’ve learned through your involvement with Leadership Cumberland and how did that impact you?

George: As I look through my Leadership Cumberland experience, I cannot help but be reminded that everyone has something to offer. The varied talents, skills and backgrounds of the people I have met have reinforced what I have always believed, that every individual has a gift, and it is up to us to use it for the betterment of our community. As a representative of the nonprofit community, I have been able to see firsthand the amazing leaders Leadership Cumberland has helped create as volunteers, donors and board members of our local nonprofit community.

Peterson: Leadership Cumberland taught me so much about the county and all it offers that I didn’t know before, and I thought I was pretty knowledgeable. The biggest impact the program made with me though was the absolutely amazing network of people that I met. I had the honor of serving on the Board of Directors at the LGBT Center of Central PA for a number of years and that connection came through my board fellowship with Leadership Cumberland.

Metz: Before I got involved with Leadership Cumberland, I knew about their mission. Once I got involved, I learned about the people behind the mission. The executive director, board members, committee members, faculty and speakers are all exceptional. Seeing these very talented people at work pushes you to do better yourself. Good leadership is something that in many ways can be taught but it’s essential to surround yourself with remarkable people in order to truly reach excellence in leadership. Leadership Cumberland lives and breathes this philosophy.