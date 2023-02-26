Dorene Wilbur has worn many titles, including but not limited to former Carlisle High School teacher, Hope Station board member and Truth and Reconciliation commissioner.

Now the Carlisle resident can add Jim Washington award winner to the mix.

Wilbur received the award Saturday at Hope Station's Black Cultural Festival, an annual celebration that featured music, vendors, dancing, networking and a fashion show.

Named for Hope Station's former executive director, the Jim Washington Award is presented at the festival each year to a person who embodies Washington’s spirit and dedication to improving the lives of minorities and underprivileged community members, Hope Station representatives said.

The Sentinel caught up with Wilbur for her thoughts on receiving the award and a look into her career:

Q1: What does this award mean to you?

A: This award truly means the world to me because it is from my community, a community that I have held dear for over 20 years. This community has embraced me as a teacher, a resident, an activist and more.

Q2: What about Jim Washington’s legacy most inspires you and why?

A: Mr. Washington’s legacy is one that I will always view as an excellent example of service, involvement and community. He lived his life with the purpose of supporting his community through revitalization efforts, housing initiatives, remembering and honoring the past, creating opportunities for people of color and being a voice for those who needed it most, all while serving as the executive director of Hope Station. I cannot choose just one inspirational good deed because there are too many to mention.

Q3: What are some of the highlights of your career and why did you choose these?

A: During my 27 years in education, I spent 20 years at the Carlisle Area School District. During my time there, I was one of a handful of teachers of color and therefore I felt it was my responsibility to provide support, love, opportunities and pride. That led me to plan field trips to the African-American Smithsonian, bring in diverse literature and perspectives, host guest speakers of color and create the high school’s first Black Student Union. From there, the idea was born to create an Historically Black College/University and Hispanic Serving Institutions college fair and learning event. I exposed my three children to HBCUs, however, there were too many high school students in Central PA who did not have the same exposure. I had to find a way to change this. So with no money and a dream, I leaned on my friends, my family, my children and my community to help me put together our first event, which took place in October 2022. It was a huge success and I felt nothing but gratitude and pride. Upon leaving the teaching, I proudly began working as a diversity, equity and inclusion specialist for a state government agency. It is now my full-time job to advocate for cultures and communities all across Pennsylvania. I am able to engage in recruiting, training and outreach and it is truly my dream job. Even so, I stay in touch with former students and colleagues.

Q4: How would you define the root of your passion and what fuels that?

A: What fuels my passion is my children. Everything that I do, I do for them. In fact, I moved my children from the Cumberland Valley area to Carlisle for them. I wanted them to be in a community in which they could feel a sense of belonging, see [people] who look like them, and learn the benefits of being in a small town. When I am older and grayer, I want my children to be able to see the differences that I made and then take that torch and do the same for the next generation.

Q5: When did you get involved with Hope Station and how have you seen the organization grow and change since then?

A: A little over three years ago, I kept hearing the name, Safronia Perry (Hope Station's executive director). After some time, I was blessed to have the opportunity to meet this amazing woman who remains a wonderful role model and advocate for her community. After talking to her on several occasions, I had the opportunity to join the Hope Station board. During my time with Hope Station, I was able to watch Safronia put in countless hours of hard work to ensure equitable programming and access. To this day, Hope Station is providing wellness checks, adult and student programming, partnerships with Dickinson College and other organizations and events that continue to uplift and celebrate our diversity.

Photos: Scenes from Hope Station's Annual Black Cultural Festival