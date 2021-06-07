5 Questions: Gregor reflects on first four years of Carlisle's Human Relations Commission

A. The Carlisle Human Relations Ordinance was established on December 8, 2016, after much citizen and council discussion, and it became effective on March 1, 2017. Four commissioners, independent and nonpartisan, were sworn in by the borough council in February 2017. Initially the commissioners had staggered terms, four years for myself, three years for James Hamblin, two years for Safronia Perry and one year for McKenzie Clark. The commission met soon after the council meeting and voted for chairperson, vice-chairperson and intake commissioner. We established a schedule of monthly meetings and shortly after we received required training by the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission.

We did not know whether or when we might receive a complaint or complaints. Although the ordinance has an excellent roadmap, more structure needed to be applied. We wanted to be ready as quickly as possible. We created a complaint form and discrimination complaint process information sheet for public. We had a page on the borough website with access to the complaint form and information and an email address. We created forms for letters and notices for complainants and respondents to be used to be used when a complaint has been filed. We also wrote and adopted commission bylaws. Fortunately, no complaint was received until the fourth quarter. Eventually, the parties to the complaint did not seek voluntary mediation and so the commission’s authority ended. The parties and the complaint were not publicly identified, as required.