All in all, David Miller believes he's gained more than he's lost in his 26 years with the Carlisle Police Department.

It's a conclusion he drew at the Carlisle Borough Council's May 11 meeting as borough staff and officials recognized his retirement from the rank of lieutenant.

Miller joined the department in 1997 and rose through the ranks from officer-in-charge to corporal to sergeant to lieutenant.

He also served in other positions, including as the department's accreditation manager and commander of the Cumberland County Special Response Team for several years, and he graduated from the FBI National Academy in December 2019.

But Miller isn't going far. He transitioned to a new role as a detective with the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office's Criminal Investigative Division in May.

The Sentinel spoke with Miller who reflected on his policing career and looked ahead at his new position:

Q1: How have you seen the Carlisle Police Department and community as a whole grow and change during your time there?

A: Being there so long, you end up seeing generational changes in society and generational changes in people. All of us young officers, when we first come in, we have certain ways we look at our job and certain ways we look at society, and as you get more and more experience, you start to hopefully have an understanding of how maybe our expectations were off of what society really expected of us and really needed. ... I joked around about how when I first became a police officer, I thought I would just be able to swoop in with my cape unfurled behind me and and save the world. And you learn after a little while that sometimes people that really need help don't want your help. You have to learn to somehow identify the folks that would be a resource to you in helping the community because you can't do it all yourself. You have to figure out how to be professional but at the same time be the compassionate person and caring person that some of the victims need. So you evolve a lot as an officer, and that becomes the culture of the police department then. The whole police department evolves as they see the needs of the victims and citizens change, and a community like Carlisle evolves as it changes - the different dynamics of who lives there and the different leaders in the community. So you know ... you can't say it's always positive change, sometimes there are negative hurdles that come up. But overall, the police department constantly tries to evolve with the needs of the community, and the community tries to kind of figure out their own identity. I tell people that Carlisle is complicated because we have such a range. We have extreme ranges in some ways of all different cultures and different backgrounds, different ethnicities, different businesses and everything else. So you can't always get everybody agreeing on anything. So maybe a third of the community really wants something and another third doesn't want that at all. And so it's a challenge that in Carlisle, like I think most more urban environments, they do the best they can and try to make decisions based on the needs that are expressed from the different people, but it's a challenge. Anything dealing with people just becomes a real challenge.

Q2: What would you select as the greatest accomplishment of your career and why?

A: I don't know if I could really name one, there [are] a lot of different things that I just feel proud of. I feel proud of the fact that throughout my career, I spent a lot of time trying to help other officers [and] trying to help other officers grow. I tried to be the leader that they needed me to be and tried to protect the officers from just any outside forces, either physically protect them or protect them with getting them the right training and getting them the leadership they deserve because they're out there trying to serve the community. So that came in a lot of different ways, that came in me being a street supervisor, that came when I was a K9 officer being able to go out and help the officers, it comes in teaching empathy academy, trying to give new officers an idea of what they're going to face to help equip them for that. ... There's not really one thing.

Q3: What’s the biggest thing you’ve lost through this job and how has that impacted you?

A: A lot of officers joke that we lose our innocence and ... in some way we do lose. Just here we usually connect the job with a lot of optimism and in dealing with people then and seeing the horrible things that people do to each other and seeing the worst of society in most ways ... it takes away your optimism in some ways. So there's ways that most of us try to keep that in mind; we try to be involved in things outside of law enforcement, we try to be around normal people as much as possible. ... I lost the idea that people will always look out for each other and always make the right decision because all day long you see people not looking out for each other and not making the best decisions, and they're hurting themselves and their families their communities. So that does taint officers, [and] there's no way to avoid that.

Q4: What’s the best thing you’ve gained through this job and why did you select that?

A: I would have to say an understanding of how others are serving. I use the word relationships, and I just think that's the key. What I gained was seeing other people out there that are serving the community and trying to do their best, trying to help people and trying to help society as a whole and maybe they're not law enforcement but there's something else - they're a nonprofit group or they're a county organization or they're a state organization or they're just local volunteers. That's what kept me from totally losing my mind, quite frankly, because just seeing the good people out there that are trying to do the best they can to help others and sacrifice themselves in other ways. As I develop those relationships, those are the people that I really latched on to because first of all, you can't get the job done without those relationships, but also it does help you stay kind of centered that you realize you're not the only one out there, you and your partners are not the only ones out there trying to do good. There's a lot of good people out there and they're struggling too, just to deal with people.

Q5: What are you most looking forward to with the Cumberland County DA's Office?

A: One of the things that had me really excited about this next step, next chapter in my life was the idea of getting back to helping victims on a more regular basis. ... As you move up and you get into more administrative positions, some of us just are left not feeling as fulfilled, and that was me. On a day-to-day basis, I wasn't feeling the satisfaction that I was helping people regularly, and so I was helping the department and trying to help the organization as a whole in the community, but it just wasn't as satisfying. And now I'm back to actually being face-to-face with victims and actually trying to be their champion again, trying to help with cases and help investigations and help officers throughout the county as they do their job. So I'm just really excited about that, and even just a week and a half into it here, I'm already having that satisfaction again like I had when I started.

