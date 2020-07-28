5 Questions: Dickinson College's Love keeps Carlisle CAN in action

Conversations about Carlisle Community Action Network almost always mention the work of Jennifer Love.
Love serves as the assistant chief of staff to Dickinson College President Margee Ensign. During the coronavirus pandemic, that role came to include providing support to Carlisle CAN, a group of community leaders who have been working to meet pandemic-related needs in town.
Love, a graduate of Shippensburg Area Senior High School, holds a bachelor's degree from Penn State University and a master's degree from Shippensburg University, both in communications.
She lives in Carlisle with her fiancé and their three daughters.
Q. How did you come to Dickinson College and to your current position?
A. I arrived at Dickinson in 2003, shortly after completing my undergraduate degree and moving “back home.” I began my career as support staff and shortly after became the coordinator of pre-college programs, which allow high-school aged students to attend classes and live in the residence halls during the summer to get a feel for the college experience. In 2006, I transitioned to the admissions office. I had the opportunity to work with students from across the country, advising them on their college search process and reviewing their applications. After eight years in admissions, I moved across campus and served as the associate director of alumni relations. In that role, I planned all-college alumni events, including Homecoming & Family Weekend and Alumni Weekend. I also coordinated regional events for our alumni in other areas of Central PA and more distant locations such as Atlanta, Pittsburgh and Denver. All of these experiences led me to my current position in the Office of the President.
What does the assistant chief of staff to a college president do?
I provide support for the president by drafting correspondence, speeches, articles, presentations, all-campus emails and other communications. I oversee the coordination of our convocation and commencement ceremonies as well as plan events hosted by the president, which range from the annual reception welcoming the U.S. Army War College International Fellows to dinners with our students, faculty or special guests of the college. I also support the Board of Trustees by serving as assistant secretary of the college, drafting minutes and coordinating projects as needed. My position also allows me the privilege of representing the college as a member of the Downtown Carlisle Association board. And, recently, I’ve been very involved in supporting the work of the Carlisle Community Action Network.
People I have interviewed in the past few weeks mentioned the key role you’ve played with Carlisle CAN. What has been the most challenging aspect of that role?
I really appreciate all the members of the Carlisle CAN. My role is very simple: I provide organizational leadership and do whatever I can to support the actions and projects of the network. It’s an impressively large group so it can at times be challenging to gather all of the materials and coordinate schedules. But I believe the most challenging aspect is hearing the hardships that our community members are facing during this unprecedented time.
What has impressed you the most about what Carlisle CAN has accomplished?
I have lived in Carlisle for almost 15 years, but I didn’t truly appreciate it until my position allowed me the privilege of working with a cross-section of community leaders. I have been most impressed with their dedication, compassion and collaboration to solve problems and address challenges. There have been several very successful initiatives that have emerged because of this network and the relationships that have developed through it. These relationships will serve Carlisle well for many years to come.
Whether in “normal” times or during the pandemic, what is the most rewarding part of your work as the assistant chief of staff?
It is incredibly rewarding to play a small part in an institution that is providing a life-changing education to young people and that is committed to the greater Carlisle community. Through all of my positions at Dickinson, I treasure most the relationships I have built with colleagues, students, alumni and Carlisle community members.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!