5 Questions: Dickinson College's Love keeps Carlisle CAN in action

A. I arrived at Dickinson in 2003, shortly after completing my undergraduate degree and moving “back home.” I began my career as support staff and shortly after became the coordinator of pre-college programs, which allow high-school aged students to attend classes and live in the residence halls during the summer to get a feel for the college experience. In 2006, I transitioned to the admissions office. I had the opportunity to work with students from across the country, advising them on their college search process and reviewing their applications. After eight years in admissions, I moved across campus and served as the associate director of alumni relations. In that role, I planned all-college alumni events, including Homecoming & Family Weekend and Alumni Weekend. I also coordinated regional events for our alumni in other areas of Central PA and more distant locations such as Atlanta, Pittsburgh and Denver. All of these experiences led me to my current position in the Office of the President.