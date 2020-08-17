5 Questions: CNN features Carlisle business in its coronavirus coverage

From a more direct business perspective, I would say, again, the government needs to stop bickering and do something, and they need to cut out as much bureaucratic red tape and restrictions as they can within the programs. They need to move faster at every level of government to get money into the hands of businesses as quickly as possible. Most small businesses do not have a buffer, as they operate with their own version of paycheck-to-paycheck, and having to wait months for help is going to cause massive business closures.

We also desperately need actual small business voices in the conversations happening at every government level during this pandemic, and we aren’t seeing that happen. Asking a chamber of commerce or tourism marketer isn’t the same thing, as most of them have never run businesses either. Small business people are smart and resilient and experts at what they do, so let them weigh in or decide where to spend the money, as they understand best what needs to be done to help their businesses survive.

Q. What can consumers do to support small business?