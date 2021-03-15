5 Questions: Carlisle woman marks nearly 10 years as American Cancer Society volunteer

For nearly a decade, Carlisle’s Gena Kay Nowicki-McVitty has worked to raise funds to support the American Cancer Society.
Through her volunteer leadership efforts for both the Pennsylvania Hope Ride and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, she has not only raised awareness about and money to support cancer prevention, early detection and treatment, but she has also raised hope for families who are battling cancer.
“Cancer touches so many lives. I have had family and friends survive and lose their battles,” Nowicki-McVitty said. “I was also just diagnosed with a second cancer. We need to put an end to this horrific disease.”
Volunteers like Nowicki-McVitty engage with people where they live their lives, serving patients and attacking cancer through research, education, advocacy and patient services.
Those interested in volunteering with the American Cancer Society can learn more by contacting Yalonda Rice, American Cancer Society senior development manager, at yalonda.rice@cancer.org or 717-288-9707.
Q. How did you become involved with the American Cancer Society?
A. I was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2010. I went through a lot during my battle. When I was finally feeling more like a human, I knew I wanted to give back and help put an end to cancer. Cancer touches so many lives. We need to do all we can to put an end to it. I have had so many family and friends that have fought, are fighting, or who have lost their battle. My friend, Norm Rudolph, was involved with the American Cancer Society’s Pennsylvania Hope Ride, which is a bicycle event. I asked him how I could get involved and I’ve been helping out ever since. The American Cancer Society is my second family. We are all so passionate about the cause.
Q. What have you done as a volunteer with the society?
A. I started off as a volunteer for the first year of the Pennsylvania Hope Ride. I was asked to join the committee the second year. For year three, I was asked to be the co-chair of the event. I continued to be the co-chair until ... I became the chair of the event. I have volunteered for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer for numerous years. I also have volunteered with the Farm to Table event. Anything that the ACS needs, I am willing to be a part of. I was diagnosed in January with breast cancer. It adds to my drive to do all I can for ACS.
Q. What are some key ways the American Cancer Society helps people with cancer?
The American Cancer Society conducts and funds research and is available 24 hours a day to provide information, answer questions and give hope.
The American Cancer Society also provides:
- up to date information about cancer.
- publications such as brochures, pamphlets, and books to cancer patients.
- rides to treatment for those who cannot get to treatments.
- lodging for those who need to travel away from their home for treatment. They have over 30 Hope Lodges that provide a free stay for the patient and a caregiver. If there is not a Hope Lodge near their treatment, ACS has relationships with hotels for lodging.
- hair loss and mastectomy products.
- breast cancer support.
- an online community for help.
Q. How did the pandemic affect the ACS?
A. Cancer has not stopped because of COVID. Fundraising events had to be canceled or done virtually. These events provide the much needed resources to pay for all that the American Cancer Society does for cancer. They have had to reduce their budget by 30%. The ACS has had to make major changes in their structure. They have had to let go of 1,000 staff positions nationwide. They are also having to make changes to the events that are available. The Hope Lodges have not been able to be open because of COVID. Cancer patients are immunocompromised and need to be in a completely safe environment.
Q. How can people help the ACS?
A. There are so many ways people can help out the ACS.
Donation of money is so beneficial to help the ACS with their mission. It does not matter if it is a dollar or more. Every amount will make a difference in the fight against cancer. You can donate to the Hope Lodges once they are reopened.
There are many volunteer opportunities. You can be on an event committee. You can volunteer at an event. You can participate in an event. You can volunteer to provide a ride for a cancer patient to treatment.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.