5 Questions: Carlisle woman marks nearly 10 years as American Cancer Society volunteer

For nearly a decade, Carlisle’s Gena Kay Nowicki-McVitty has worked to raise funds to support the American Cancer Society.

Through her volunteer leadership efforts for both the Pennsylvania Hope Ride and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, she has not only raised awareness about and money to support cancer prevention, early detection and treatment, but she has also raised hope for families who are battling cancer.

“Cancer touches so many lives. I have had family and friends survive and lose their battles,” Nowicki-McVitty said. “I was also just diagnosed with a second cancer. We need to put an end to this horrific disease.”

Volunteers like Nowicki-McVitty engage with people where they live their lives, serving patients and attacking cancer through research, education, advocacy and patient services.

Those interested in volunteering with the American Cancer Society can learn more by contacting Yalonda Rice, American Cancer Society senior development manager, at yalonda.rice@cancer.org or 717-288-9707.

Q. How did you become involved with the American Cancer Society?