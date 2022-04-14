5 Questions: Carlisle welcomes a new main street manager

Stacey Gould might be new to Carlisle, but she's already well acquainted with the duties of a Main Street manager.

The Downtown Carlisle Association announced on April 8 that Gould was hired for the position. As the DCA's Main Street manager, Gould will be responsible for creating and managing programs and projects that "continually promote quality civic, economic, commercial and cultural development of the downtown business district in Carlisle Borough," according to the DCA.

Her efforts will help cultivate a support system for businesses, advocate for the downtown area, work with the community to enhance the beauty of Carlisle and develop strategies to create an atmosphere that is both inviting and inclusive, the group said.

It's a job Gould knows well, since she's served as the Main Street manager of Downtown Bedford Inc. since 2019. Gould brings more than 20 years of experience in marketing and sales to the table and has a bachelor's in communications media with a minor in journalism, according to the DCA.

Her accomplishments as Bedford's Main Street manager include reinventing a variety of events and programs during the COVID pandemic, completing the Main Street designation application process and securing several grants.

"The selection of Stacey concludes an extensive search that began in January 2022 following the resignation of the former manager," DCA President Robin Burtner said. "Following the interview process, it was clear to the search committee that Stacey was the ideal candidate for this role. Aside from her education and experience as a Main Street manager, her energy, self-motivation and passion to support and strengthen the business community as well as her understanding of the importance of establishing mutually beneficial partnerships was evident.”

The Sentinel gave Gould a chance to share her thoughts as she transitions into her new role.

Q1: Why did you decide to pursue this role?

A: Carlisle has an established and successful Main Street program, a beautiful downtown, a thriving business district and lots of opportunity for growth.

Q2: What changes can residents expect to see in Downtown Carlisle under your leadership?

A: Stay tuned. ... The DCA chose me for this role because they liked my ideas.

Q3: What do you expect to continue with or keep the same?

A: I imagine that DCA’s signature events, such as the Ice Art Fest and Harvest of the Arts are traditions that will be kept the same for many years to come.

Q4: How has serving as the Main Street manager in Bedford prepared you for this role in Carlisle?

A: Not only am I familiar with the “Main Street approach” on how day-to-day business is conducted, I also have an understanding of how essential it is to build relationships and partnerships within the downtown community. Additionally, I have experience working with the Pennsylvania Downtown Center and the Department of Community and Economic Development, which are integral associations for any successful revitalization program.

Q5: What event or program are you most looking forward to participating in this year?

A: I’m excited to be involved with all of it. ... I can’t wait to emerge into the culture of Carlisle.

