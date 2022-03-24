5 Questions: Carlisle veteran plots cross-country hike

Every morning with military precision, Kenny Mintz goes to Denim Coffee in Carlisle, orders a large black coffee, and sits at the window to write a haiku. Next month though, his usual stool will be up for grabs.

That’s when Mintz will trade his daily walks to the coffee shop for the journey of a lifetime and begin a three-thousand-mile walk across the United States.

He plans to depart from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on April 1 and anticipates his arrival at Swami’s Beach in Encinitas, California, near the end of October. Along the way, Mintz intends to keep his morning coffee routine and write poetry from shops across the nation.

The Sentinel gave Mintz a chance to share his motivation for the trek and ponder the journey that lies ahead.

What inspired you to walk across America?

A: I’ve always been inspired by my mom’s decision to start a new life in California in 1974. She was 23 years old, and I was 4. We were living in Alexandria, Virginia, and my mom was working for a defense contractor in northern Virgina. My dad was out of the picture, and she wanted to make a fresh start on her own. She helped a Navy family that was moving from Washington, D.C., to San Diego. They needed help driving one of their cars, a VW bug, out to the West Coast. My mom drove their red VW bug, and the family drove in a VW camper van. My mom had no money or possessions. All she had was me, a suitcase, and the dream of a better future in the magical city of San Diego, California, in the 1970s. She had no college degree, and made no excuses for her situation. She put her hopes and dreams in her own hands, and took a journey of faith in her own abilities and work ethic. When we got out to San Diego, she found a good job as a receptionist for a small defense contracting firm. After a couple of years, she was running the business, and eventually left the firm to co-found a new company. Her company was successful, and she prospered from the fruits of her toil and her will to succeed. To me this has always been the American dream.

My mom died in March of 2020 after a five-and-a-half-year battle with pancreatic cancer. During that period, I also went through a painful divorce. My mom was a daily confidant and mentor to me. We talked every day, and I spent a lot of time with my mom at her home in Sugar Hill, Georgia. She moved to Georgia after I graduated from high school, and started a new life with a new husband in the greater Atlanta metroplex. Her courage and will to live, and her commitment to “wage hope” and “choose joy” every day as she battled this deadly disease was a true inspiration to me. It was my mom’s journey to California from Washington, D.C., and her courageous battle against cancer that formed the foundation for my decision to do this walk across America.

Before my mom died, she asked that I help to raise funds for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, which is a charity dedicated to funding the development of a cure to this terrible cancer. The color purple signifies the fight to defeat pancreatic cancer, and I have included the color purple in all of my branding to demonstrate my commitment to support my mom’s wishes, and preserve and pass on her hopeful spirit.

How did you coordinate the logistics of your walk and what will a typical day look like for you on your journey?

A: Princeton Logistics/Tristar Carriers will provide a vehicle, drivers, and the service of their operations center to support me for the entire 3,000-mile trip. The support vehicle will provide me resupply and transportation every day. I plan to walk about 20 miles a day, 6 days a week. I’ll stay in a hotel or friend/family house each night, and return to my route to walk the next day’s leg. My route is posted on my Facebook page Kenny Walks Across America.

How have you been training mentally and physically for this journey?

A: I retired from the Army as a colonel at the end of June. I had to settle my mom’s estate in Georgia from July to October, and then started training every week from the end of October. I have trained myself to walk at distance on multiple days. I started at 50 miles a week, and then progressed to 100 miles a week in March.

What do you anticipate will be the biggest challenge for you on this trip and what will you do to overcome that?

A: The biggest challenge is that I have to walk on roads most of the way. I will have to be very vigilant, and aware of drivers. I have tried to find places where I can get off of roads and onto trails, but these are infrequent. I haven’t really had a chance to operate with my driver yet, and we will have some growing pains on that. It will just take some time and practice to get things smoothed out in that regard. There will be some long, lonely stretches on this journey. I know that I’m physically ready, but it is going to be hard to go day after day alone on the road. I hope to meet people along the way, and I have shared my route to help friends, family and comrades find ways to link up and walk with me. There are a lot of challenges ahead, but that’s what makes this so exciting, to face them head on and find a way to overcome.

What charities are you raising money for?

A: I’m raising funds for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, the Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund and Operation Resiliency ... The second part of my purpose for doing this walk relates to my service in the United States Army. Shortly after graduating from high school in Fallbrook, California, I reported to the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York. From 1 July 1987 to 30 June 2021 I served in uniform, subject to the rigors of military service for 34 years. My service as an officer in the United States Army defined me. I found a life that I truly loved, and most of all, the sense of belonging and fulfillment of the team, the tribe, that I was a part of. It was the people in the Army that I loved, and the collective sense of purpose, particularly in combat. As I write this, I find it difficult to synthesize such an immense part of my life into a couple of paragraphs, so I suspect that I may continue to refine this part in the months ahead. It is a complex set of variables here. In the simplest of terms, I want to honor my fallen; I want to encourage and support my fellow veterans; and I want to walk away from my old life into a new one.

Anyone interested in following Mintz's journey, donating to him or his selected charities or ordering merchandise can find links to do so at his

.

He said his route will bring him to Carlisle around April 6 or 7 before he heads out west, giving him a chance to pick up anything he’s forgotten and, of course, enjoy a cup of coffee.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

Kenny Walks Across America Charities The charities Mintz chose to support all have ties to his own story. Pancreatic Cancer Action Network "Support to PanCAN was inspired by my mother's battle with pancreatic cancer, and it was her wish that I support this charity," Mintz said. Operation Resiliency Mintz's time in the military influenced his decision to raise funds for the other two charities. He selected Operation Resiliency because he recently had the opportunity to attend a unit reunion that they organized where he got to see a group of veterans that he'd served with overseas reconnect. "I got to watch a group of veterans that I served with in combat come together again, and find solace and pride and peace with each other — love, trust, and respect in abundance," Mintz said. "Never have we been more connected, but so unconnected … here was real fellowship for a group of veterans, and I believe everyone walked away from this amazing experience recharged and re-connected. I’m in the process now of helping to coordinate another unit reunion through Operation Resiliency, and I will fund-raise for this incredible organization during my walk across America." Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund Mintz's selection of the Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund came from his experiences overseas. "As a battalion commander in Afghanistan, my unit lost 14 soldiers during a year of combat in a place called Zharay District in Kandahar Province," Mintz said. "I think about those young men every day. The commitment to this walk is a way for me to honor their memory and their sacrifice." Mintz said one soldier, Jordan Morris, was unique as he came to the unit as an outcast from West Point, but chose to serve in a combat unit deployed to the "deadliest place in Afghanistan" where he proved himself a "soldier and a man of character." "On 10 August 2011, I pinned his Combat Infantryman’s Badge on his chest," Mintz said. "Jordan was quiet, unassuming, and humble. But on this day, he put his guard down to let out a big smile. I’ll never forget it. The next day he was killed along with four other soldiers when the vehicle he was in was struck by a hidden command detonated improvised explosive device on a dusty road we called 'Route Montreal.' His loss, and the loss of the other soldiers in that truck was a huge blow to me personally, and to our unit. ... In the weeks and months ahead, we strangled the enemy’s hold on this area, and pacified what was once an enemy sanctuary. We avenged our fallen, and brought peace to the valley. But that is another story." Mintz chose to honor his fallen by creating a college scholarship in Morris's name through the Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund. It was after he addressed those he lost in combat that Mintz turned to another reason for walking: veteran suicide. "I have lost more men to suicide than to combat," he said. "Addiction, mental health, suicide, obesity and all the terrible second and third orders of effects that come from them touch and rip at every family in our country, these are the true epidemics in our modern America today. These are the issues that tear at the fabric of our society. I’m going to walk over 3,000 miles to do something about it."

