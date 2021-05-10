5 Questions: Carlisle Tool Library receives grant to help offer free memberships to veterans

A. A company employee provided information about the grant and a link to the website to one of our directors, Nathan Smith. The application was online and included a one-page information sheet about the Carlisle Tool Library and a three-page program narrative with an organizational summary, a description of the tool library capacity, the impact the grant would enable the tool library to have and a description of the feasibility of achieving the goal set for the grant. We also had to provide a budget for the grant and verify that we were in good legal standing. Finally, we were required to prove our tax exempt 501c3 status. We also provided a Letter of Collaboration from the program supervisor who works with Veterans at the PA CareerLink. We were connected with him after reaching out to the Cumberland County Veteran’s Affairs Office for information on how to reach veterans with the free membership offers.