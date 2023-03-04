For Linda Larson, it all started in high school.

That’s when the Carlisle stenographer won three state typing tests in Wisconsin, prompting her guidance counselor to recommend a career in court reporting.

Larson took his advice and is celebrating 40 years since graduating from court reporting school in 1983 and 20 years as a court reporter and manager of Premier Reporting LLC in Carlisle, with freelance work in between.

On any given work day, she can be found behind her Stenograph writer at township hearings, depositions, arbitrations, school district hearings, preliminary hearings and, of course, courtrooms.

Stenograph writers allow users to type in syllables rather than letters, so a three syllable word would be three strokes, making it faster to write with than a traditional keyboard.

Larson’s passion for court reporting has led her to participate in several committees with the National Court Reporters Association, including serving as the chair of the Freelance Community of Interest. She has also been the president of the Maryland Court Reporters Association and president of the Pennsylvania Court Reporters Association. Her involvement with court reporting has taken her to places like Russia, China and Brazil.

The Sentinel spoke with Larson about how she manages to write everything down and what a “typical” day of work could include:

Q1: What functions require the work of a stenographer and why is that important?

A: A stenographer is used whenever a verbatim record is necessary so it can be analyzed and studied later, in a transcript, by an attorney, judge, board or anyone needing a record of a proceeding or what was said.

Q2: How do you manage to write everything down?

A: We work very hard to have the necessary speed. In order to graduate from college, not only do you need the speed but you need to have 95% accuracy. I strive to write every word, but we’re not perfect and sometimes miss words or have a hard time reading a word we wrote, especially names and technical words. Since we’ve had audio synchronization the past 20 years, it’s much easier to fix an error if you miss a word or are unsure of a word.

Q3: Can you explain from start to finish what a typical day of work looks like for you?

A: I love what I do because every day is different. There is absolutely no typical day. One day I will work on transcripts. Another day I go to a hearing or deposition during the day and may have a township hearing or school district hearing in the evening. Some hearings are long and some are short. On occasion a deposition or hearing goes longer than planned and could interfere with another hearing. I have to be very flexible and keep a very accurate calendar.

Q4: What skills do you believe are most important to have in stenography and why?

A: Good at typing, grammar, and spelling. Court reporters need to have an ability to focus for long periods of time, because it takes quite a bit of concentration to listen and write down what is said. The ability to memorize is helpful for hearings with several people and lots of names to remember.

Q5: What are the most challenging and most rewarding aspects of your job and why?

A: I would say the most challenging aspect of my job is speakers who do not speak clearly and are hard to understand. It can take even more concentration to figure out what they are saying and sometimes I have to ask them to repeat what they said. The most rewarding aspect of court reporting is knowing that my work is helping other people solve their problems.

