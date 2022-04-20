5 Questions: Carlisle police sergeant retires after 20 years of service

On Thursday evening, Sgt. Mark Brewbaker attended the Carlisle Borough's April council meeting where he was met with cake, a plaque and a standing ovation.

He left the meeting to work his final shift with the Carlisle Police Department before retiring after 20 years of service.

Brewbaker joined the department in 2002. Among his accomplishments since then, he said his proudest was getting Naloxone (or Narcan) into Carlisle police cars. Brewbaker said he spoke with the police chief and other officials and gained approval to write a policy that would allow the medicine, used to revive individuals who have overdosed on heroin, to be carried in police cars. He said he helped write the policy sometime in 2017 or 2018 and the antidote was added to vehicles about three weeks later.

Brewbaker said that in its first year of keeping the medicine in cars, police were able to save the lives of 15 people.

He said he's seen a lot of changes in Carlisle since he first joined the police department, including that "people are more accepting of each other."

The Sentinel gave Brewbaker an opportunity to look back on the past 20 years and as well as forward to what his future will bring.

Q1: What did you do before you became a police officer and what brought you to Carlisle?

A: I was managing a warehouse in Mechanicsburg for executive books. I’d always wanted to be a police officer and I decided that at age 35 I was going to go be a police officer, so I did. I mean, that’s it. I always wanted to be one, so I started testing, put myself through the academy and then was eventually hired on by Carlisle.

Q2: What have you learned in your 20 years with the Carlisle Police Department?

A: The biggest thing is…that you don’t have a stake in this. You should remain neutral. These people have never done anything to you, they may have done something to someone else, but they didn’t do it to you, so be fair, be professional, find out the story and decide what needs to be done from there, following the law.

Q3: What has this role meant to you?

A: It meant that I could help people and solve their problems and help people who are in trouble, and that’s why I became a cop. I like to help people.

Q4: What advice do you have for the next generation of police officers?

A: My advice to anyone coming in to this job is to be able to talk to people. Talking to people is the absolute best way to get information and to pass on calm. I mean, being able to talk to anyone anywhere at any time, under any situation is the best tool you could ever have...I know everyone’s going to their phones nowadays and texting each other but an actual physical conversation with people, it makes the difference between someone being happy with what you’ve done to being upset. I mean I’ve cited people for citations and explained to them why I’m doing it and everything and they’re okay with it. When you don’t talk to them, they feel that you’re just out there to get to them. So my advice is to learn to talk to people.

Q5: What comes next for you?

A: My wife suggested that I go into real-estate. I looked into it and started the course. My wife’s mother, brother and his wife all work in real-estate as well and after speaking with them, I became excited to go into real-estate with them. Once I finish my course and take the test, I hope to join them.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.