Growing up, Joseph Todaro watched his father come home from work every day in a police uniform, knowing that someday he wanted to do the same.

And he did.

Today, Todaro is a patrolman with the Carlisle Police Department, a role he has held since May 2020. He also is in the U.S. Army Reserve.

At the Feb. 9 Borough Council meeting, Todaro accepted the department’s 2022 Officer of the Year award from Chief Taro Landis and Carlisle Borough Manager Susan Armstrong.

He said it is an honor to receive the recognition from his supervisors and coworkers, adding, “I really just enjoy my job.”

The Sentinel caught up with Todaro after he received the award for a look at his past year of service and what he’s learned during his career with the police department:

Q1: Can you describe a few of the calls from 2022 that have stood out to you and why?

A: 2022 was a busy year, but one that stands out to me was this: as a police officer, citizens call for help due to terrible times in their life. It really means a lot when someone tells you that your demeanor, resources you provided or just being there really helped. I was recently getting a drink from a local store and a gentleman flagged me down to thank me for responding to an EMS call for his father, who ultimately passed away. Initially I did not recall this man, nor his father, until he provided me a few details. He told me his father had passed later that night but he thanks me for being there. I thought to myself that I did not do anything. All I did was show up and speak with his father until EMS arrived. However, it was humbling. Most times it is not about taking people to jail. In most cases, sometimes just being there to speak to someone who is going through a crisis is all that is needed.

Q2: What are the most challenging aspects of your job and what motivates you to push through those challenges?

A: As police, we see things in the world that most people will never, and should never see. In times of panic, people call us. What motivates me, is knowing that there is always that next person who is going to need help. No matter how big that problem is, I, as well as everyone I work with, am ready to help.

Q3: What are the most rewarding aspects of your work?

A: I enjoy coming to work and helping someone, whatever the case may be. I enjoy that every day I come to work is something new, and I will meet someone whom I did not know the day prior. Everyone has a story and every individual’s problem is different than the last. I enjoy trying work through the problem and assisting in how to resolve it.

Q4: What’s the biggest thing you’ve learned through your work with the Carlisle Police Department?

A: Something that I have learned while with Carlisle is that you should never stop training. No matter what it is, pick something that relates to this career field and master it. When it comes to policing, everyone on your shift specializes in different areas, so find something you’re good at and teach others.

Q5: How has your father’s work as a law enforcement officer impacted you as a person and as a police officer?

A: I can still remember from when I was little, watching my dad get ready for work, and I would wait with anticipation for him to get home so I could hear what he got to do. Well, the tables have now turned and I am the one exchanging the stories, but even almost 10 years after retiring from the Pennsylvania State Police, my dad is still a wealth of knowledge when it comes to the job.