5 Questions: Carlisle pastor to moderate virtual discussion about loving one's neighbor amid political division

With Election Day now in the not-so-distant future, political signs dot front yards and intersections and campaign ads run back to back across television screens and social media feeds.

In the midst of this, Bethel AME Church in Carlisle is hosting an event about loving one’s neighbor amid political division.

The event, titled Engaged, Not Enraged, will take place exclusively on Zoom at 7 p.m. Thursday. It will address how Christians can remain engaged in the world of politics without becoming enraged by it.

Jerald Crummy, Bethel AME Carlisle’s pastor, will moderate a discussion that will feature speakers Louis Malcolm Maurice Werdebach and Matthew Best, both of whom are Christians with experience in Washington, D.C.

Werdebach, who previously worked with the Department of Defense, retired in his hometown of Carlisle and currently attends Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church.

Best spent time as a legislative correspondent at the U.S. House of Representatives and lobbyist on the hill before becoming the pastor of St. Stephen Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Kingstown.

The Sentinel spoke with Crummy who explained why discussions like this are important, how the speakers were selected and about Bethel AME’s plans.

Q1: What is the purpose of an event like this?

A: The purpose is to help people exercise political conviction, hopefully aligned with Christian beliefs, without experiencing feelings of anger or fear that are harmful to Christian growth.

Q2: Why is this topic important and relevant in today’s society?

A: During election season, we are bombarded with messages designed to make us think in terms of us against them. Unless we watch ourselves, we start demonizing groups, which leads to dehumanizing people. This is in direct contradiction of the Imago Dei — that we are all made in God’s image — and of God’s commandment to love our neighbor.

Q3: How did Bethel AME choose the two speakers for this event?

A: Louis Werdebach and Pastor Matt Best are community leaders, passionate about justice, politically savvy and experienced. Yet you never hear an insulting word or a demeaning expression coming from them. They are both “engaged, not enraged,” and they happen to live just a few blocks from each other in Carlisle.

Q4: Who can tune in to this event?

A: In short, it is for everyone feeling conflicted when longtime neighbors plant the “wrong” political sign in their lawn. If that sign causes you to reconsider your impression of a neighbor you smile to every day, something’s wrong. This presentation will help you gain perspective and peace.

Q5: Is this sort of event (or a variation of it) something Bethel AME Carlisle hopes to continue to host in the future?

A: The Black church in general has been involved in the national political discourse for more than 200 years. It was involved during the abolition movement, and it was involved during the protests in 2020. Bethel Carlisle will continue its small part, never compromising about justice, yet remaining above the partisan fray.