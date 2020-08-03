5 Questions: Carlisle nurse volunteers for frontline COVID-19 duty in New Jersey

A Carlisle resident answered a call for volunteers that put her on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic in New Jersey.
Virginia Halty, a registered nurse at the Lebanon VA Medical Center, was among staff members who volunteered as part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Fourth Mission, a program in which the department provides services to the nation based on requests from the states. These services could include additional resources to the community, added personnel and more.
Halty said she was excited to go.
“I felt like I was going to become a part of history by going to the front lines of the COVID-19 fight. I felt like I was going to fight a war for people’s lives,” she said.
Halty served alongside National Guard members, airmen, soldiers and Marines during her response.
“I would not trade this experience for anything. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience and has taught me a lot about human bonding and the power of prayer,” she said after returning home.
Q. What inspired you to volunteer to go to New Jersey to help?
A. Here at Lebanon VAMC we had already stood up an Incident Command Center. They were requesting volunteers to assist with various extra duties to handle the surge of infected patients [in neighboring states] early in March. I was among those volunteers to assist with extra duties such as screenings and assessments of veterans when the opportunity to go to New Jersey happened.
Q. How was the COVID-19 situation at the hospital where you served?
A. I was honored to serve in New Jersey. The situation there was extremely dire. Seeing as this was early in the pandemic, none of the residents there had been tested. Once we arrived, testing on the residents was started. It became extremely clear that our assistance was needed. The facility had very high rates of positive COVID-19 in both its staff and residents, and sadly some deaths.
Q. What were your greatest concerns about volunteering?
A. My greatest concern about volunteering was I would test positive for COVID-19.
Q. What was the most rewarding part of doing the work?
A. The most rewarding part was with one resident in particular. When I arrived, she was bed-ridden and unable to communicate effectively. Her symptoms were so severe most of staff believed we would lose her any day. Her family did not want her transferred out to a hospital because if we lost her that meant she would pass away with strangers. They chose to let her stay in the facility, which had become her home, and fight the disease or pass from the disease among people she was already familiar with. In the week before we were to depart, I discovered she had for the most part been able to fight of the disease and was once again able to propel herself through the halls and visit with her friend at the facility. Turned out she was very vocal and did not hesitate to tell you what was on her mind.
Q. Having been in close quarters with the pandemic’s front line, what do you think people here in Carlisle need to know about the virus?
A. My neighbors in Carlisle need to know that masking and social distancing are the only ways we have currently of fighting back against this virus. Teach those who may not have an understanding of COVID-19 and encourage our only way of fighting back by wearing a mask! Together Carlisle can be an example for all of Pennsylvania and the country on how to beat or at least prevent the spread of COVID-19. This can only be achieved if, as a community, we are heard with one voice. And above all else, understand that there is no easy fix. We are going to be dealing with this virus for an extended period of time. Be patient with one another, and pray because God is real, too.
