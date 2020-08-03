5 Questions: Carlisle nurse volunteers for frontline COVID-19 duty in New Jersey

A. I was honored to serve in New Jersey. The situation there was extremely dire. Seeing as this was early in the pandemic, none of the residents there had been tested. Once we arrived, testing on the residents was started. It became extremely clear that our assistance was needed. The facility had very high rates of positive COVID-19 in both its staff and residents, and sadly some deaths.

A. The most rewarding part was with one resident in particular. When I arrived, she was bed-ridden and unable to communicate effectively. Her symptoms were so severe most of staff believed we would lose her any day. Her family did not want her transferred out to a hospital because if we lost her that meant she would pass away with strangers. They chose to let her stay in the facility, which had become her home, and fight the disease or pass from the disease among people she was already familiar with. In the week before we were to depart, I discovered she had for the most part been able to fight of the disease and was once again able to propel herself through the halls and visit with her friend at the facility. Turned out she was very vocal and did not hesitate to tell you what was on her mind.