In the seconds before Natalie Oliver-Atherton's name was called a little voice told her, "This one is yours."

The voice was right.

On April 8, confetti rained down as Oliver-Atherton was crowned Mrs. Colorado American on the Ellie Caulkins Opera House stage in Denver.

It's the most recent in a line of crowns the Carlisle native has worn since her pageantry beginnings in 1977 at age 17, the same year she graduated from Carlisle High School.

Other titles Oliver-Atherton has won include Miss Cumberland Valley (the first runner-up to Miss Pennsylvania), Miss Boston, first runner-up to Miss Massachusetts in 1980, and Miss New Hampshire in 1981, all in the Miss America Scholarship pageant system.

She moved to Colorado with her husband, Jeffrey Atherton, in 1996 while pregnant with her second of three children to perform in a musical called "A Brief History of White Music" and the family decided to stay.

Outside of pageantry, Oliver-Atherton works as a singer, actress, mentor, and spiritual facilitator and offers private vocal and acting instruction at Namasté Works Vocal & Acting Studio, which she and her husband own. She also serves as the founder and executive director of a new nonprofit called the Namasté Works Arts Alliance that will launch this summer and will provide performing arts enrichment, instruction, coaching and personal growth.

Oliver-Atherton got involved with the statewide Mrs. America pageant system for married women in 2003 and competed in 2003, 2004 and 2022 before winning Mrs. Colorado American 2023, which serves as the first runner-up to Mrs. Colorado.

To her, crown represents three things: the opportunity to inspire a large audience of women, a hope at the visibility will help with fundraising her new nonprofit and an chance for personal growth.

She will move forward to compete for the national title in Las Vegas in late August.

The Sentinel caught up with Oliver-Atherton for a look at the road to her reign and how she's preparing for the upcoming national competition:

Q1: How are you preparing to compete in Las Vegas and is there anything you’ll be doing differently?

A: I have a team in Colorado who is assembled to make sure I am prepared for the the national competition. I am continuing my exercise regime, rowing membership, Pilates, free weights and stretching exercises. There will be interview coaching and coaching on the best way to present on stage. I won’t need a lot of assistance on this after 40 years of performing all over the world but one can always learn new tricks of the trade. I will be tailoring everything for my pageantry resume and overall life experience up to arrive at a composite that will put my best foot forward.

Q2: What’s the most challenging thing about pageantry for you and how do you overcome that challenge?

A: Allowing myself to ever think the competition is with anyone other than me, myself and I. It’s too easy to look out and start judging others and then use that as a personal measuring stick. It is counterproductive and I have trained myself not to do it.

Q3: How did growing up in Carlisle shape who you are today?

A: Growing up in a small town compelled me to want to sing and see the world. Setting that goal and achieving it has helped my world view expand exponentially. It has created the will to live my dreams and might not have been possible if I’d come from a larger city with more opportunities.

Q4: Was there ever a moment in your pageantry journey that you wanted to quit and if so, what kept you going?

A: Yes, last year (2022) I thought it would be one and done and a lark out of the pandemic. I was wrong. My husband, grown children and best women friends encouraged me to stay the course, suggesting that I have a lot to offer the world and that this platform might assist with some of my life goals. I heard them and took it into meditative talks with God and decided to try one more year with everything I had in me. The results from achieving my health goals, bringing them into reality and just generally feeling better, kept me going.

Q5: What’s your favorite aspect of pageantry and why?

A: What it has helped me become. As a lifelong singer/actress who moves well, performing on stage will always remain just a complete joy. The self-discovery inherent in the pageantry experience has helped me reveal the very best parts of what it is to be a mature, happy, healthy and ever-growing wife, mom, veteran performer, coach and mentor who is now doing all she can to pay it forward.

