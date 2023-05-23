When Isabel Weaver learned she’d won a Fulbright Award to Taiwan around April Fools Day she thought it was “a cruel prank.”

However, come July 30, it’ll be wheels up for the Carlisle native as she heads to the other side of the globe to serve as an English teaching assistant.

The Fulbright U.S. Student Program provides grants to pursue graduate study, conduct research or teach English in more than 140 countries around the world.

Weaver, who graduated from Carlisle High School in 2018 and Shippensburg University in 2022, will co-teach English at one or two elementary schools in Taiwan while participating in conferences and community service activities.

She said she competed against approximately 500 others for the opportunity. The application process began last fall and involved multiple essays and an interview with five Shippensburg University professors, including some former Fulbright recipients.

About 20% of applicants are selected, Weaver said. Around the end of January, she learned she’d been picked as a semi-finalist. Two months later, she found herself among the finalists.

In Taiwan, Weaver will put her high school and college studies of Mandarin Chinese, the country’s official language, to the test.

While tensions have been high between Taiwan and China in recent years, she said she and the Fulbright organization are “well-informed” of the issues and she plans to “stay alert and act safely and responsibly.”

Weaver will remain in Taiwan through June 30, 2024.

The Sentinel spoke with her for a glimpse at why she pursued the award and how her time in Taiwan could prepare her for the future:

Q1: Why did you choose to pursue this Fulbright Award?

A: Ever since I was young, I have been interested in world cultures, especially Asian culture, the culture of my birth. I also developed a strong proclivity to learn foreign languages when I started studying Spanish in middle school. When I was starting my college search and first met Dr. Skaff at the open house at Ship, he recognized and shared my interest in Asia and has since been instrumental in informing me of various opportunities, helping with the application process and encouraging me to pursue my study of Chinese. I have also enjoyed working with students, young and old, through tutoring and assistant-teaching. Dr. Skaff, being the personable and dedicated adviser that he is, brought the Fulbright to my attention. With that in mind, and I am ever so grateful to him for all the time he invested and his endless support.

Q2: What are you most looking forward to about your time in Taiwan?

A: Traveling, getting to know my ETA cohort, local teachers and students, experiencing life on the island of Penghu, improving Mandarin and learning Taiwanese Hokkien, trying the food, potentially learning to ride a scooter and water sports like kite-surfing.

Q3: What do you anticipate will be the biggest challenge about teaching in Taiwan and how do you plan to overcome it?

A: Going in with zero professional teaching credentials will definitely be the biggest challenge. My past experiences abroad and as a teaching assistant have helped prepare me. I plan to take advantage of the support system that Fulbright offers, go to all the conferences, take the TESOL class, and collaborate with the local teachers and ETAs.

Q4: How do you think this experience will grow you as a person and further your career?

A: It will help me become more adaptable, gain teaching experience, acquire more cultural and linguistic knowledge surrounding Taiwan and learn more about how to pursue translation or teaching careers in Asia.

Q5: What are your plans for the future beyond your time in Taiwan with this award?

A: I aspire to work as a translator or potentially teach English abroad, which would allow me to continue my passion for traveling. In my free time, I hope to continue learning as many languages as possible and learning to master various musical instruments.

