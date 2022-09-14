5 Questions: Carlisle native, "event junkie" scores role with World Cup

Hollis Kosco has a passion for soccer, travel and animals and a living that incorporates all three.

A 1990 Carlisle High School graduate, Kosco works as a venue transport group leader for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, a position that landed her halfway across the world in Doha, Qatar, where this year's championship will take place Nov. 20 to Dec. 18. Kosco is tasked with ensuring that all FIFA constituent groups, including VIPs, hospitality, sponsors, media and broadcast, have spaces to park and drop off guests at each venue.

She said this year's World Cup is unique because it's the first time in the tournament's history that all of the games will take place in the same city: Doha, which will host the 32 participating teams in eight stadiums. Typically, stadiums are spread across an entire country, but this set-up will allow spectators to attend two or three matches in the same day, she said.

Kosco moved to Doha about a year and a half ago and said her contract there ends in April. While this is her first time working for the World Cup, she's no stranger to multisport events. Kosco has worked for a number of Olympic events, most recently the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics.

Soccer is something Kosco said she's always been passionate about. She played on Carlisle High School's boys soccer team before they had a team for girls and continued to play at the college level for George Mason University. In fact, Christian Pulisic, who will play for Team USA in the World Cup this year, is the son of one of Kosco's former George Mason teammates, she said.

As an "Army brat," she's used to moving around and adapting to new environments, something that's aided her travel-oriented career.

Her passion for animals is evident in the company she keeps in Doha. As part of her international contract package, Kosco flew her 7-year-old greyhound, Jackie, out to the Middle East with her, saying, "I wasn't going to go without her. We are a team."

She said Jackie is just like her; she loves meeting new people and going to new places. Kosco even takes her along for stadium visits from time to time. When she's not working, Kosco spends her free time volunteering at a local animal shelter.

When her contract with Q22 expires, she plans to move back to the United States and look for a job in the Carlisle area. However, she pointed out that 2026 World Cup and 2028 Los Angeles summer Olympics will both be in the United States and said these could be "exciting opportunities."

The Sentinel gave Kosco a chance to discuss her work and experiences with the tournament as the world counts down to the big event.

Q1: How did you get involved with the World Cup?

A: I have spent most of my career working on various multisport events around the world and there are two things I have learned on this journey: the power of networking and the importance of building good relationships. By doing these two things, I have been hired over and over again. There is a large group of us that go from event to event — we are known as "event junkies." When it’s time to explore new job opportunities, we can always look to see which friends are already working for the local organizing committees. This may be my plan for the upcoming US-based events — 2026 World Cup and 2028 LA Olympics.

Q2: What does a typical day at work look like for you?

A: As of right now, my typical day is spent in the office working with my fellow transport teammates and other groups to ensure our plans are coming together. During this month of September, we are planning some trial events at Lusail Stadium, where the final match will be held. Construction is just about completed and so it has never been tested at any level. We will have a few matches and concerts in the next few weeks to test the operations, prior to the start of the tournament on November 20th. I will be on site making sure transportation plans actually come together on the ground. Most of my time in the near future and leading up to the World Cup tournament will be spent at the stadiums coordinating transportation arrangements, training volunteers and temporary staff, and organizing parking facilities.

Q3: How does life in Doha, Qatar, look different from life in the United States, and how have you adjusted to those differences?

A: I have been fortunate to have had the opportunity to live in many countries thanks to my career in international sports events. Living in the Middle East is exciting because things here are developing so fast. While the local language is Arabic, most people speak English and it is easy to get around. I love Asian and Middle Eastern food, so going to restaurants is a real treat. The biggest difference between here and home in PA is the extreme heat during the summer months. We have two seasons, winter and summer, and temps go up to 110 most days with high humidity. Qatar is surrounded on three sides by water which makes me feel like I am living in a vacation resort.

Q4: How has your work with the World Cup been similar to your previous work with the Olympics and how has it been different?

A: Large sports events are similar in terms of what needs to be done during the planning stage and operations on the ground. The differences come into play when you are dealing with weather, the amount of space there is to operate, and who you are working with. In Qatar we have the issue of sand storms in the winter. The country is flat, wide open, and there’s lots of sand everywhere. The space is an advantage because there is plenty of land to build so many stadiums in one city. Qatar wants to be the world leader in the hosting of major sporting events. It has been gearing up for this World Cup — the world’s largest sports event — since its first ever international event in 2006. There have been numerous large events since then so the pool of volunteers is substantial and the experience they bring is vast. There is also a large number of full time staff here who have a wealth of knowledge from working other international events.

Q5: What has been your favorite experience working with the World Cup and why?

A: We have to ensure that each of the new stadiums are "fit for purpose," which means having events there to test all aspects before the start of the World Cup. For me, this is making sure the routes into the stadiums are accessible and convenient and that parking lots have enough space to accommodate all our client groups. As a function, transport is one of the most important because it is the first impression people have when coming to an event. The favorite part of my job up until now has been using my knowledge and past event experience to ensure that each of the new stadiums can operate at a world-class level. I do this by building good relationships with other constituent groups to find out what their access and parking needs are and then applying that information to the designs and plans on the stadium grounds. My department has over 50,000 parking spaces, 800 cars and 500 buses to manage.

Kosco encourages individuals to watch the World Cup and cheer on Team USA. Anyone interested in following along with her can find her on Instagram at hollisandjackie_in_the_desert.