5 Questions: Carlisle Mayor Tim Scott reflects on service as his term draws to a close

The end of the year brings to a close Tim Scott’s two decades of service to Carlisle.

Scott was first elected to serve on Carlisle borough council in 2001 and was reelected in 2005 and 2009. He became the borough’s first Black mayor with his election to that office in 2013. He was reelected in 2017 and chose not to run again this year.

Deputy Mayor Sean Shultz, who will become Carlisle’s next mayor in January, toasted his colleague at the borough council’s December meeting, commenting not only on Scott’s accomplishments as mayor but also on Scott’s calm demeanor and his ability to navigate contentious meetings.

Shultz recalled that as the borough moved to home rule in 2016, Scott gave away the power of controlling the police department, which is a key duty of the office for most boroughs in the Commonwealth. He also thanked Scott for seeing the office of deputy mayor as a partnership.

“You put Carlisle before yourself,” he said.

The tribute included a video featuring stories from Scott’s mother, Martha Thomas, as well as from relatives and colleagues throughout the year.

“You’ve had to overcome obstacles that I’m sure I could never possibly imagine and do it with class every day,” Shultz told Scott.

In today’s five questions, The Sentinel gave Scott a chance to reflect on his tenure.

Q. Of the council’s actions during your tenure, which ones are you most proud of?

A. If I had to pick my top three (in no particular order), they would be:

Creation of the Student Ambassador Program in collaboration with Dickinson College and Penn State Dickinson School of Law.

Creation of the borough's Human Relations Commission.

Creation of the borough's Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Q. What are the most challenging and/or rewarding aspects of being a member of the borough council?

A. One of the most challenging (and also most rewarding) aspects of serving as a local official is the ability to help solve constituent problems. This is where the staff really shines. Most people don't really expect you to do anything for them. They simply want to be heard and understood. Actually solving the problem or correcting the issue is like getting the bonus question on a test right.

Q. In a statement after your election in 2013, you said, “As a progressive leader, I will work with council to ensure justice, equity and shared opportunity for all.” How would you say you did on that pledge?

A. Promises Made. Promises Kept. The TIGER Grant that we successfully lobbied the Obama Administration for was used to kick start the reclamation of three major brownfields in the borough where a hotel, retail and housing will soon be. In the realm of public safety (which is rightfully on people's minds a lot lately), we have a more community-minded police force with the introduction of "ride-alongs" with a patrol officer on his/her shift. Plus, the borough was nominated and won the 2016 Strongest Town Contest. And finally, council increased opportunity for all by passing an anti-discrimination ordinance that includes protections for LGBTQ individuals and held a town hall on racism in early 2021.

Q. What advice would you give someone running for public office on the local level?

A. Getting out and talking to people in a sincere and honest way, and not just when you're campaigning. If people know you're on their side, they will support and your objectives every time.

Q. What’s next?

A. I'm going to enjoy being an ordinary citizen for awhile. I also plan to help other candidates running for office in the immediate future. As for my future in politics and leadership, you never know what fate has in store.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.